Wahpeton leaders recently viewed renderings of one possible but not official proposed preliminary layout if a recreation center were located on the North Dakota State College of Science campus. An exact location, nor exact layout, has not been determined for any center.
Benefits of the 14th Avenue North site include its proximity to Wahpeton Public Schools District’s three-building complex and the presence of existing sidewalks and crosswalks, Mayor Brett Lambrecht said.
Wahpeton leaders recently viewed renderings of one possible but not official proposed preliminary layout if a recreation center were located on the North Dakota State College of Science campus. An exact location, nor exact layout, has not been determined for any center.
photos Courtesy JLG Architects
Benefits of the 14th Avenue North site include its proximity to Wahpeton Public Schools District’s three-building complex and the presence of existing sidewalks and crosswalks, Mayor Brett Lambrecht said.
“Research and plan for a community wellness and recreation center” is among the goals drafted when the Wahpeton City Council met Monday, Feb. 13 for a retreat.
Less than 16 months ago, a special election failed to approve a .75% sales tax to fund the proposed center. Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht is among those who refocused following the November 2021 election.
“We are doing a capital campaign and are looking to hopefully raise $7-10 million,” Lambrecht said following the retreat.
During the retreat, council members and city officials viewed renderings of one possible but not official proposed preliminary layout if the center were located on the North Dakota State College of Science campus. An exact location, nor exact layout, has not been determined for any center. The renderings, prepared by JLG Architects, inspired some discussion.
“Why (is there) the need for 129 parking spaces when there is an entire parking lot to the south?” 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn asked.
Bohn also questioned if the location depicted in the renderings, near the intersection of 14th Avenue North and 11th Street North, was ideal for the project. The Wahpeton Recreation Center has also been discussed in recent years as a possible property in the Homestead Addition mixed-use development, slated for development along the 210 Bypass.
“One of the opportunities we had with Homestead was kind of an economic stimulus, if you will,” Bohn said. “I understand, as a steward of the city’s financial resources, it’s important to look at how we can save money on infrastructure for a project like this. But what are some of the things that we’re leaving on the table by not putting a facility like this in more of a greenfield type of location?”
Benefits of the 14th Avenue North site include its proximity to Wahpeton Public Schools District’s three-building complex and the presence of existing sidewalks and crosswalks, Lambrecht said.
Earlier in the discussion, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz returned to the recurring concerns of fiscal responsibility and overall uncertainty.
“If the city of Wahpeton, parks and rec, Science School, Richland County and the school district all determine how much they can budget to operate and maintain a rec center, that’s our baseline for the size and scale of the facility,” Goltz said. “This reminds me of the last (proposal), where we’ve got an architectural design but we’ve haven’t determined how much money we have available to operate and maintain it. And, can parks and rec even afford to maintain it? I don’t know.”
Being able to raise $7-10 million in private funding is a good thing if the project scale is in that range, Goltz said. He also questioned including a senior center as part of the recreation center proposal. Goltz referred to the current Wahpeton Community Center, adjacent to senior citizen apartments and the current Wahpeton Senior Center. Those properties are all located south of Dakota Avenue.
“The seniors are all located conveniently in a short distance,” Goltz said.
Lambrecht acknowledged Goltz’s point and reiterated that “Nothing’s set in stone.” What was not discussed Monday by any retreat participant is the fact that senior citizens live throughout Wahpeton.
“My concern is that (the current community center) would close if we built this (recreation center),” Goltz said. “Again, we have the senior apartments there. We can’t really have an empty building in south Wahpeton.”
The next Wahpeton council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. City Hall is closed Monday, Feb. 20 for Presidents Day.