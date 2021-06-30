Wahpeton Recreation Center plans shared with council

Ten amenities for a proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center topped the wish list when Twin Towns Area residents were recently surveyed about the project.
Ranging from an indoor play park (requested by nearly 54 percent of the 1,571 respondents) to a gathering space for the public (requested by more than 18.5 percent), the ten amenities are expected to be included in the final recreation center. All but two of the amenities would be included in the center’s first phase.
“We have a land commitment from the WCDC (Wahpeton Community Development Corporation),” Amanda Fisher, a member of the Recreation Center Committee,” said Tuesday, June 29 in Wahpeton.
Fisher and other committee members spoke before the Wahpeton Finance and Personnel Committee when it met Monday, June 28 and before the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee when it met Tuesday. Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale, city council members and others viewed a preliminary design concept for the center, which would open in the Homestead Addition residential and commercial complex in northwest Wahpeton.
“(The committed land) gives us close proximity to a pond and outdoor park,” Fisher said. “We have visibility, nearby residential neighborhoods and opportunities for growth.”
No action was taken during the committee meetings. A final cost for the center has been estimated as between $18-$20 million. It is expected to be mostly financed with local sales tax revenue, although the committee intends to seek donations from local and regional businesses.
Nine-hundred-one survey recipients responded to a question asking about possible local sales tax percentage increases. Nearly 680 responders said they would support between a half-percent to 1 percent increase in collected sales tax revenue.
Wahpeton, which presently collects 2 percent sales tax, is expected to bring the matter of a tax increase to voters. A proposed ordinance that would increase the collected tax revenue to 2.75 percent on local purchases may be on the local ballot as soon as the fall of 2021.
“An election on the ordinance gives the chance for the public to decide what to do with its money,” Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting said.
The first phase of the Wahpeton Recreation Center is currently designed to include an indoor play park, elevated walking track, multi-activity court, gymnasiums, indoor turf, space for active older adults, golf simulator and gathering space for the public. The second phase is expected to include an aquatics center and splash pad.
“Our current plans will fulfill most of the (public’s) requests in Phase I and (all Top 10) in Phase II,” Fisher said.
Wahpeton leaders learned more about the recent public survey. Of the 1,571 total respondents, 901 were eligible voters. That correlates to 12 percent of the population.
“Once you reach over 10 percent of the population for a community-wide survey, you’ve reached what is considered a good sample size,” Fisher said.
More than 90.3 percent of respondents, or 1,419 individuals total, stated they either agreed or strongly agreed on the building of a new recreation center in Wahpeton.
