Wahpeton, Red River Valley gaining firm natural gas supply

After years of advocating from local and regional officials, Wahpeton and the Southern Red River Valley will receive an additional firm natural gas supply.
Montana-Dakota Utilities Company (MDU) and WBI Energy, Inc., as part of an integrated natural gas plan, will construct a new 60-mile, 12-inch pipeline from Mapleton, North Dakota, to Wahpeton. Construction of the approximately $75 million pipeline is expected to begin in early 2024, with the pipeline in service by year’s end.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale and North Dakota House Assistant Minority Leader Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, applauded the pipeline announcement.
“The natural gas project will be a game changer for Southeast North Dakota,” Mitskog said. “It has the potential to bring great opportunities to our region as well as ensuring stability and reliability to the current natural gas users.”
Wahpeton has been working diligently to bring additional natural gas capacity to the region, Mayor Dale said. The late Dave Yexley, a consultant hired in 2019, worked with city staff to research options.
“Dave had given us cost estimates and had spoken with other energy industry experts to create a plan for the best course of action in this long process,” Dale said.
Monday’s news came after years of work, Dale and Mitskog said.
“This has been a team effort and I’d like to thank and recognize the efforts of Mayor Dale, Wahpeton Auditor and Finance Director Darcie Huwe and Dave Yexley,” Mitskog said.”
Dale also thanked Mitskog for coordinating resources with the Bank of North Dakota and state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, R-N.D. The local, region and state-based efforts included contact with U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong and former Gov. Ed Schafer, all R-N.D.
“Southeast North Dakota is a hub for value-added agriculture,” Dale said. “Wahpeton has been and will continue to be a location of choice for value-added agriculture processors. Additional firm natural gas supply is vital to keeping Wahpeton at the forefront of those businesses.”
MDU and WBI are both subsidies of MDU Resources Group. President and CEO David L. Goodin announced the plans for the pipeline expansion project. It also includes expanding natural gas service to Kindred, North Dakota.
"We are excited to provide additional natural gas to the cities of Wahpeton and Kindred,”Goodin said. "Natural gas is an abundant resource in North Dakota, and we are proud to be able to help residential and commercial customers take advantage of this low-cost fuel option."
MDU has secured utility customer contracts that require approximately 10 million cubic feet of firm natural gas service per day in Wahpeton, the company stated. That amount exceeds the volume of gas that can be delivered on an uninterruptible basis to the city through the existing transmission pipeline.
“The expansion will have capacity of 20 million cubic feet of natural gas per day,” MDU stated.
WBI expects to begin construction upon receipt of all regulatory approvals.
Larry Oswald, director of business development and energy services with MDU, and Jeremy Fischer, an energy conservation specialist with Great Plains Natural Gas, were scheduled to attend a Monday meeting of the Wahpeton City Council. Coverage of the meeting will be included in the next issue of Daily News.
Wahpeton and its surrounding area needs approximately 40,000 cubic feet of natural gas each day to provide uninterruptible service to existing industries, as well as have the capacity to add an additional like-kind industrial user. The information comes from a 2019 report on regional natural gas supply concerns.
“Long-term strategies include capitalizing on statewide resources, supporting local industries and encouraging capacity development to benefit Southeast North Dakota for the next 50 years,” the report stated.
