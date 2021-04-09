Wahpeton releases results from Rec Center survey

The Wahpeton Rec Center Committee, currently working on the feasibility of a new recreation center in town, has released the results from a recently-completed community survey gauging the public’s interest and feedback on the topic.
The study was conducted over a two-week span in March and is one tool being used as a starting point of a comprehensive community engagement plan. The plan includes gathering feedback from residents of Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding area.
“We’re definitely pleased with the number of people that took the time to complete the survey,” Committee Member Amanda Fisher said. “We will use the results to dive deeper into the details and foster important conversations throughout the region.”
The committee was formed as a grassroots effort to try bringing “an exciting amenity” to residents of the region, as well as improving quality of life for residents and tourism opportunities for visitors. Committee members include Zach Hatting, Tami Sirek, Fisher, Stacia Henningsen, Kelly McNary, Tyler Gripentrog, Brad Pauly, Ryan Smith and Korey Skovholt.
Over the last two weeks in March, more than 1,500 people took the survey. Key findings include:
• 72.5 percent said they strongly support building a new center in Wahpeton, followed by 17.82 percent saying they agree; only 3.37 percent said their either disagreed or strongly disagreed with building a new center
• 63.53 percent said they believed a sales tax should be used as a funding source, compared to 29.6 percent saying property tax should be used; 85.55 percent said private donations should be a component when funding a new center
• respondents were asked about the highest level of sale tax they would support should a tax be used as a funding source; 41.12 percent said 1 percent is the highest amount they’d support, followed by 34.69 percent saying 0.5 percent and 11.78 percent saying 1.5 percent as the highest percent they’d support
• respondents were asked to chose the top five amenities (from a list of 19) that they’d like to see in a new center; this was done to figure out what’s most important to residents, as the center could not have all 19 amenities
• leading the list was an indoor play park for toddlers for teens, including a ninja course; rounding out the top five were an aquatics center, elevated walking path, basketball and volleyball courts and a multi-use gym for pickleball, tennis, badminton and floor hockey
• other amenities getting high marks included an outdoor splash pad, indoor turn for soccer, golf, baseball and softball use, space for active older adults, public gathering space and a golf simulator
Nearly 1,000 of the survey respondents lived in Wahpeton, followed by more than 200 respondents who were Breckenridge residents and 259 respondents who live outside Wahpeton in Richland County, North Dakota.
“The age demographics of the survey respondents had a wide variety, as did the number of people per household,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. “The survey was launched to reach as many people as possible and to gather feedback in the areas of programming, funding and general support.”
Committee members want to ensure that a new facility in Wahpeton will compliment other facilities, as well as compliment — not compete with — local businesses. The committee plans to use the survey results for furthering conversations and exploring partnerships and collaborations with groups throughout the region.
“We are excited to work with people across the region to explore the possibility of building something that will make our community stronger,” Henningsen said. “The survey showed us that there is genuine interest in a facility like this, so we will continue to work to find out what is most important to all of our citizens and businesses in the area.”
The committee is now looking closely at construction costs and operational costs of each listed item. Information will be used for a comprehensive look at which items will make the most sense for the community moving forward.
A second, more detailed community survey, which will look more closely at programming elements and amenities, is forthcoming. Public forums and focus groups to gather more information and feedback from citizens are also expected.
“We know we still have a lot of work to do,” Hatting said. “The committee understands all of the layers that can make a facility such as this impactful and successful. We’re committed to making sure that all citizens, businesses and groups have a chance to participate in the process and provide us important feedback.”
