Whether locally, nationally or globally, Veterans Day was observed Wednesday, Nov. 11 by countless individuals.
Members of the Wahpeton American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars participated in an 11 a.m. remembrance outside the Richland County Courthouse. The honor guard and citizens gathered for prayer, a gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Unlike previous years, there was no community dinner served at the Wahpeton Veterans Club. This was due to concerns about how to safely hold a gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As North Dakotans, we possess a deeply held appreciation for the service and sacrifice of our military veterans,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said Wednesday. “More than 50,000 veterans call North Dakota home. We know them as our neighbors, our grandparents, our mothers and fathers, our sons and daughters, our sisters and brothers — those brave men and women who stepped up to serve our country and fought to defend our freedom.”
Veterans Day is a reminder for all about the responsibility to ensure America and its future generations live up to the promises made to military members, Burgum said.
“On Veterans Day — and every day — we stand with unwavering support for those who have served in the military and the families who have served alongside them. With hearts full of gratitude, we say thank you for your service,” he continued.
Military and overseas voters in 85 countries, 1,594 voters total, cast ballots in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election. They were able to do so through a secure electronic ballot system created in 2012 especially for their needs, North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger said Wednesday.
“It is a commitment that dates back over 28 years when fax machines were first used to provide the best possible voting option for personnel serving the United States in locations and situations throughout the world,” Jaeger said.
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. He also released a message in honor of Veterans’ Day.
“These heroes put their lives on hold and answered the call to serve our country, fighting to keep us safe and free,” Cramer said. “I believe the best way to pay tribute to our veterans is to live as free Americans who cherish the liberties and God-given rights they fought to defend. Thank you to all who have served our country.”
Robert L. Wilkie, national veterans affairs secretary, recalled Wednesday the March 1864 words of Abraham Lincoln.
“All that a man hath he will give his life for his country … the soldier puts his life at stake, and often yields it up in his country’s cause,” Wilkie quoted. “The highest merit, then, is due the soldier.”
Every American is a beneficiary of veterans’ vigilance and valor, Wilkie continued. The veterans’ contributions to the American way of life is incalculable.
“We are privileged to work to repay, in full, our country’s debt of gratitude to veterans who were there when we needed them most. We represent our grateful nation in delivering to those veterans the programs and services they earned,” Wilkie said.
