Members of the Wahpeton American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars came out for a Veterans Day remembrance Monday, Nov. 11 in Wahpeton.
The ceremony was held at 11 a.m. outside the Richland County Courthouse. It included a prayer, gun salute and playing of “Taps.” Following the remembrance, the saluters joined fellow veterans and community members at the Wahpeton Veterans Club.
For years, the club has held an annual free meal for veterans on Veterans Day. It’s one of several observance ceremonies held throughout the Red River Valley, North Dakota and Minnesota.
This year’s Veterans Day is the first held since the Treaty of Versailles centennial. The treaty, which officially resolved World War I, was signed on June 28, 1919, and made official that October.
Autumn in the Red River Valley has included several well-attended events honoring veterans and their service.
In October, the Richland County Courthouse hosted the dedication of a battle cross monument on its grounds. Commemorating the late U.S. Army Specialist Keenan Cooper, 1990-2010; Army Staff Sgt. David C. Kuehl, 1980-2007; and Army Specialist Christopher Kleinwachter, 1976-2006, the monument was surrounded by flags on Veterans Day.
Quilts of Valor Foundation organizations, including the Red River Quilters, have been active in honoring area veterans. Nearly 15 men and women, whose military participation ranges from duty in World War II to involvement in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, received their quilts in the past week.
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., delivered opening remarks at a Veterans Day ceremony held in Fargo by the United Patriotic Bodies.
“Today we reflect on what it means to be a free American and honor those who were willing to pay the ultimate price to protect our freedom,” Sen. Cramer said. “I am deeply grateful to our veterans for their sacrifice and bravery.”
Cramer is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, which also includes Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. The U.S. House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs includes Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn.
“Too often, Veterans Day is seen only as a day of remembrance,” Peterson wrote prior to Veterans Day. “I think it is also a call to action to keep our commitments to those who have served.”
Rep. Peterson singled out the Improving Confidence in Veterans Care Act, which will ensure Veterans Affairs employees are properly trained to check the credentials of doctors.
“When veterans seek treatment, they should have confidence that they will be treated by doctors who are qualified. Anything less is unacceptable,” Peterson stated.
Americans enjoy an abundance of rights and privileges that many global residents go without, said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
“We know these freedoms are not free — they come at the high cost of immeasurable sacrifices made by our military veterans,” Burgum said. “Today we share our endless gratitude and appreciation for our veterans, our North Dakota National Guard members and our active duty service members for the extraordinary acts they perform to protect our freedom and maintain peace through strength.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.