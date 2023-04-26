Wahpeton resource officer honored in Bismarck

Officer Lisa Page, Wahpeton Police Department, provided 174 southeastern North Dakota school bus drivers with their required, annual three-hour training and 83 Wahpeton High School seniors with the nearly five-hour 'Alive at 25' defensive driver course.
The leading cause of death among ages 18-25 is traffic fatalities. They can often be reduced if not completely avoided.
Officer Lisa Page, Wahpeton Police Department, is Wahpeton Public School District’s school resource officer. During the 2022-2023 school year, Page provided 174 southeastern North Dakota school bus drivers with their required, annual three-hour training and 83 Wahpeton High School seniors with the nearly five-hour “Alive at 25” defensive driver course.
“I wanted to bring Alive at 25 to Wahpeton,” Page said. “I know that they had been providing it in West Fargo and having a lot of success in the schools.”
Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson and Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten both supported Page. She completed the eight hours of training necessary for instructing Alive at 25. Leading up to the course’s local introduction, Page and Clooten discussed the best plan.
“We had discussed doing this with the driver’s ed class. Principal Clooten and I also considered that driver’s ed students are already getting so much information in the course of the class,” Page said.
Something that is not always acknowledged is that a defensively driving 14-year-old may grow up to be a more daring, or at least casually driving, 18-year-old.
“Between those ages, they forget a lot of information,” Page said. “We reminded them about why it’s dangerous to text and drive, how traffic fatalities are the number one cause of death for young adults and how this is a very real threat for them.”
On the success of Alive at 25, Page was asked by the North Dakota Safety Council to lead bus driver training in seven locations. They included Wahpeton, Lisbon and Gwinner, North Dakota.
“I was all over the place,” Page said.
Page’s efforts paid off in multiple ways. On April 18, she was among the North Dakota Safety Council’s Outstanding Safety Instructor honorees. Comstock Construction was also recognized with the Workplace Safety Merit Award, but did not have a representative at the Bismarck, North Dakota, ceremony.
Additionally, both the bus driver training and Alive at 25 received positive feedback and engagement from participants.
“Our high school seniors were able to receive discounts on their insurance or license points reductions if that was the case upon completing the course,” Page said. “They appreciated that. It gave them stock in taking the course seriously.”
Because of her involvement in Alive at 25, Page is now certified to teach defensive driving and distracted driving prevention to any age group. She would like to bring that education to the Twin Towns Area. In the meantime, drivers should consider a few crucial facts.
“Definitely practice safe driving yourself,” Page said. “If you are a parent, remember that your kids are watching. Encourage safe driving habits. Talk to your kids about not texting and driving. It is about more than getting a ticket. It is about hitting somebody and possibly killing them. A serious accident is something you would have to live with, that would impact a lot of people for a long time.”