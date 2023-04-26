Wahpeton resource officer honored in Bismarck
Buy Now

Officer Lisa Page, Wahpeton Police Department, provided 174 southeastern North Dakota school bus drivers with their required, annual three-hour training and 83 Wahpeton High School seniors with the nearly five-hour 'Alive at 25' defensive driver course.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The leading cause of death among ages 18-25 is traffic fatalities. They can often be reduced if not completely avoided.

Officer Lisa Page, Wahpeton Police Department, is Wahpeton Public School District’s school resource officer. During the 2022-2023 school year, Page provided 174 southeastern North Dakota school bus drivers with their required, annual three-hour training and 83 Wahpeton High School seniors with the nearly five-hour “Alive at 25” defensive driver course.



Tags