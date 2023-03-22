Wahpeton, Richland County approve emergency declarations

Beginning the afternoon of Tuesday, March 21 and into the evening hours, snow piled up and visibility varied in Wahpeton. As with other weather events throughout the 2022-2023 winter, city staff kept following preparedness plans.
Officials await an updated flood outlook from the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, N.D. That information, including a look at the thawing situation, is expected to be released Thursday, March 23.
With unanimous votes Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21, the Wahpeton City Council and Richland County Board of Commissioners approved resolutions declaring city and county emergencies.
The resolutions are part of flood preparedness plans for Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota. Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht spoke Tuesday before the county board. On Monday, in his role as Wahpeton’s mayor, Lambrecht heard a presentation by Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski.
“These next two weeks, we’re going to be working on storm pumping station readiness as we move into the spring thaw, whenever that will be,” Miranowski said. “It’s anybody’s guess.”
Miranowski is among the officials waiting for an updated flood outlook from the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota. That information is expected to be released Thursday, March 23.
“We’re going to see what happens with the flood levels,” Miranowski said. “Of course, they’re going to go up. From Thursday onward, the likelihood of flooding is going to increase.”
Miranowski and Lambrecht’s presentations came prior to Tuesday’s snow event. Beginning that afternoon and into the evening hours, snow piled up and visibility varied. As with other weather events throughout the 2022-2023 winter, city staff kept following preparedness plans.
“Having this emergency declaration already in place allows us to access funding and other mitigation quickly if we need it. It’s really an important tool in fighting any potential floods that might happen,” Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting said Monday.
Lambrecht made similar comments Tuesday before the Richland County board. He presented them with a declaration that recognized the county’s areas of high soil moisture content. That content came from precipitation received in fall 2022 and the 2022-2023 winter.
“The potential for severe spring flooding is significant due to spring thaw and accompanied by expected precipitation including major flood projections for the Wild Rice River, Sheyenne and the Red River,” Lambrecht wrote. “Necessary mitigation measures, preparedness actions and other responses must begin immediately to protect public health and safety.”
According to the proclamation, the potential damage to public and private property in addition to roads are beyond normal anticipated and budgeted funds. Daily News and News Monitor will continue to follow the spring flood season, seeing if the anticipation meets the reality.