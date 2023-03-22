Wahpeton, Richland County approve emergency declarations

Beginning the afternoon of Tuesday, March 21 and into the evening hours, snow piled up and visibility varied in Wahpeton. As with other weather events throughout the 2022-2023 winter, city staff kept following preparedness plans.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

With unanimous votes Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21, the Wahpeton City Council and Richland County Board of Commissioners approved resolutions declaring city and county emergencies.

The resolutions are part of flood preparedness plans for Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota. Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht spoke Tuesday before the county board. On Monday, in his role as Wahpeton’s mayor, Lambrecht heard a presentation by Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski.

Wahpeton, Richland County approve emergency declarations

Officials await an updated flood outlook from the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, N.D. That information, including a look at the thawing situation, is expected to be released Thursday, March 23.


Tags