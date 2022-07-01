Wahpeton, Richland County prepare for festive July 4

Multiple Independence Day events are scheduled for Monday, July 4 in Wahpeton and other Richland County, North Dakota communities.
A mostly sunny day is forecast for Monday as of press time. Weather.com reported Friday, July 1 that despite a few afternoon clouds and more clouds as Monday evening continues, showers and scattered thunderstorms are not forecast until after 12 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.
Monday’s temperature is forecast to reach a high of approximately 85 degrees Fahrenheit, with a low of 71 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds are forecast to be between 5-10 miles per hour throughout Monday.
Pleasant weather may result in Twin Towns Area residents coming out for Fourth of July fun. Daily News reminds readers of a few events planned for Monday.
Hankinson, North Dakota
A parade sponsored by the Hankinson Commercial Club will travel along Main Avenue beginning at 10 a.m.
Following the parade, Hankinson City Park will host free kids activities and a picnic from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The youth fun, sponsored by the Hankinson Commercial Club, includes mini golf, bubble stations and a foam party. Picnickers will have a choice between a pulled pork sandwich or a hot dog, with meals including chips, a drink and a dessert. Picnic proceeds will support the Immanuel LYF in the Hankinson community.
Lake Elsie is the site for Hankinson’s fireworks show, which begins at dusk Monday. The event is sponsored by the Hankinson Commercial Club, Sons of the American Legion and the Lake Elsie Property Owners Association.
For more information on Fourth of July weekend activities, visit hankinsonnd.com/july-4th.html.
Mooreton, North Dakota
The Bagg Bonanza Farm, a national historic landmark located outside Mooreton, will hold its annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July ceremony from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday. There is no admission fee.
Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting until the food is gone, a special meal will be served. The menu includes roast pork, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied carrots, stuffing and Asian coleslaw. The meal costs $15 for adults and $10 for youth ages 6-12. It is free for ages 5 and under.
A pie and ice cream social is one of several attractions available all day Monday. Others include the Bagg Bonanza Farm’s country store and tours. Admission for the tour is $5 for adults, $2.50 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
Finally, Albert Mikesh will perform live at the Bagg Bonanza Farm from 1-3 p.m. Monday.
Visitors are reminded that smoking, fireworks, coolers and alcoholic beverages are all prohibited at the Bagg Bonanza Farm. The location is not responsible for any accidents. Hours outside of Monday, July 4 and other holidays are 12-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Labor Day weekend.
For more information, call 701-274-8989 or visit facebook.com/baggbonanzafarm.
Wahpeton
Two American Legion youth baseball games will be held at John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park: Wahpeton B vs. Fairmount, North Dakota, at 4 p.m. and Wahpeton A vs. Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 8 p.m. Concessions will be available during the games and a subsequent event.
Little Unny’s Fireworks will host a fireworks show beginning at dusk Monday. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
Look to Daily News and News Monitor for coverage of July 4 events.
