Wahpeton’s Mayor Dale running for re-election

Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale is running for re-election to a second full term in office. The mayor’s race will be on the ballot for the June 14, 2022 elections, currently scheduled to decide Wahpeton’s city races and serve as primaries for state and national campaigns.
Dale, who was appointed to the mayor’s office in 2017 and elected to a four-year term the following year, previously served as Wahpeton’s 1st Ward councilman.
“Since first being elected in 2010, I felt I became part of a team working for the residents of Wahpeton,” Dale said Tuesday, Feb. 1. “A team committed to delivering a high level of service at a reasonable price. A team consisting of City Hall staff, public works personnel, fire and police departments and the elected.”
Dale also speaks highly of the many positive things he’s seen happening in “our town” since serving as mayor. His campaign announcement named the following:
• minimization of environmental odors
• reduction of property taxes for city services
• mitigation of two of the four “headwinds to economic development,” having necessary natural gas and raw water capacities
• completion of a 24-year flood control project
• an increased city population as recorded in the 2020 U.S. Census
• facilitation of multiple new residential developments
• annexation of 85 acres of land into the city of Wahpeton, for the first time since the last annexation in 2006
• the creation of incentive programs for home repairs, construction and the payment of special assessments
“Momentum is part of progress,” Dale said. “Wahpeton is positioned for growth and success. I believe I am well-suited to continue to lead the team and therefore announce my intention to seek re-election as your mayor.”
Dale, as of Feb. 1, is the first declared candidate for a Wahpeton-level office on the 2022 ballot. All city candidates would be running for a four-year term ending in June 2026.
In addition to the mayoral race, Wahpeton voters will elect candidates for the offices of 1st Ward Council Member (currently held by Abby Carlson), 3rd Ward Council Member (currently held by Tiana Bohn), Council Member at large (two total, currently held by Kelly McNary and Lane Wateland) and Park Board Commissioner at large (three total, currently held by Brian Watson, Joe Schreiner and Deb Tobias).
The Wahpeton City Council includes eight voting members and the mayor, who presides over meetings, gives tie-breaking votes and makes comments. The Wahpeton Park Board includes five voting members and leaders including the parks and recreation director.
Wahpeton residents are reminded that potential city candidates must fulfill their filing to run by 4 p.m. April 11, 2022.
Look to Daily News and News Monitor for continued election coverage.
