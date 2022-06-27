“Tom Brokaw once said that true heroes rise to an occasion and then quietly walk away,” outgoing Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale said. “I’m no hero, but I do have my fingerprints on a lot of things in this town that I’m proud of.”
Dale, whose final day in office is Tuesday, June 28, is concluding a local political career including seven years as a 1st Ward councilman and five years as mayor. He will be succeeded Tuesday by Councilman at large and Mayor-elect Brett Lambrecht.
Leading up to the end of 12 years in office, Dale sat with Daily News to comment on milestones.
On unsung heroes:
“They sit in the front lobby of Wahpeton City Hall. They do their work every day, with no drama. Our water treatment plant employees are another well-run, no drama kind of group. Chief Thorsteinson (Scott Thorsteinson, Wahpeton Police Department) runs a good operation. The fire department are also no drama kind of people that I have a lot of respect for. Some people come to work every day thinking, ‘What can I do for the city of Wahpeton?’”
On natural gas:
“It was the key to business retention. There’s not a doubt in my mind. I don’t know how many jobs are out here, but they’re good paying jobs. So often, cities are bidding against each other, willing to give up the farm to get new industry to locate in their town. They forget about the ones who are already there.”
On housing:
“Westdale was another achievement. Rep. Mitskog (North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25) and myself knew of property that was going to be for sale. We convinced the Community Development Corporation that they should buy it. There was a little bit of opposition, but the price was affordable. The corporation purchased it, and then following that, sold it to the developer who began building apartments. There was dirt moving on that land within a year of the CDC’s purchase. That’s a victory. I think there’s over $20 million there in valuation to date.”
On downtown projects:
“City Brew Hall hit the trifecta. Some of the old guard was advocating for $3.7 million to $4.1 million to go into the old city hall and make it a police station. We found an alternative with the Willow Creek Funeral Home. The chief fell in love with the idea and we were able to fix up the new station for under a million. In doing that, the old city hall space was open for City Brew Hall to come in. Their customers are paying sales tax and restaurant tax and it’s been a big addition for the city of Wahpeton. Taking that one funeral home out of the equation for Vertin-Munson triggered the construction of a new funeral home, which had a higher valuation than the other two that they had.”
On odors:
“When’s the last time you really noticed them in town? About six out of seven days, I make a trip into the country and monitor who’s doing what. The cover that was put over the Minn-Dak ponds … I’m not saying that’s what cured the problem, but there seems to be a definite correlation with odors being minimized since that was installed. That’s huge. It’s a quality of life situation.”
On flood protection:
“The breakout easements had been pursued since 1998 and nothing was working. I took a little different approach and started meeting one on one with landowners, asking what their concerns were. If I didn’t have the answer, I would get back to them. One by one, we started getting easements. At that point, our levy protection system — which has cost $25 million to date — was considered physically done but not fiscally done. Once we got those breakout easements, we finally attained what we wanted.”
On his time in office:
“I’ve been proud to have been able to serve since 2010. Maybe it’s not a good thing politically, but people knew where I was at on every topic. I felt I was always prepared by the time meetings rolled around, had gathered as much information as deemed necessary. I’m proud of that. I wasn’t just shooting from the hip.”
On future plans:
“At this point, I’m not planning to run for office again. I think I want to do things from a different angle.”
Don’t forget:
Wahpeton Mayor-elect Brett Lambrecht and incoming or re-elected city council members Chad Perdue, 1st Ward; Tiana Bohn, 3rd Ward; Kelly McNary, at large; and Cory Unruh, at large, will be sworn into office at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
The Wahpeton City Council reorganization meeting is mandatory as required by the North Dakota Century Code. It takes place on the fourth Tuesday in June of each even-numbered year. Tuesday’s meeting will take place at Wahpeton City Hall.
Mayor-elect Lambrecht will be able to nominate a council president and council vice president, as well as make appointments to council subcommittees and city boards and commissions.
Tuesday’s agenda also includes the notification of a vacancy on the Wahpeton City Council. Because Lambrecht was elected mayor, he can no longer serve as an at-large city council member. An individual is expected to be appointed to serve the last two years of a city council term expiring in 2024.
In addition to the vacant at-large position and the positions being sworn into office Tuesday, the Wahpeton City Council is completed by 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz, 4th Ward Councilman Dr. David Woods II and Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb.
