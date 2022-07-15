Wahpeton’s Mayor Lambrecht shares agenda

Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, whose new position continues a local career that includes serving as both a ward and at-large councilman, a volunteer firefighter and emergency manager of Richland County, North Dakota, is nearing the end of his first month as mayor.
As Lambrecht continues to get established as Wahpeton’s mayor, he sat with Daily News to comment on aspirations for at least the next four years.
On the Homestead Addition:
“In my first week in office, we were able to meet with the developer and the engineers. The possibilities are good to get moving on this project south of Walmart. We’re preparing plans and specs and things are moving in the right direction. It was kind of interesting. The day after I was sworn in, the folks came and wanted to meet with us right away. There’s nothing like hitting the ground running.”
On housing:
“We’re looking at more senior housing, as well as condo and townhouse residences. That’s still in the early stages.”
On relationships with the business community:
“SVEDA (the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority) has leaders including Justin Neppl and Kory Kaste. We met recently and are putting together a plan and program for filling Dakota Avenue, attracting new businesses and helping existing businesses. We also want to work on a program for people starting up a business. We want to keep things moving.”
On infrastructure:
“We’ve had a lot of construction going on. We want to keep going with road improvements and street repairs throughout town, including on the south side. That work is outlined in our Capital Improvements Plan (available at wahpeton.com/capitalimprovements).”
On working with city employees:
“I’m trying to make my way to each department, which will take a little time. I’m not going to micromanage them. I’ll let the department heads do their jobs. I expect high quality and great services from them.”
On open communication:
“I want people to feel comfortable. You can approach me, you can approach any council person. You can come to a council meeting and talk to us in an orderly fashion, giving your ideas and concerns. Our council members care about our town. That’s why they’re in office. I appreciate that. I want them to feel like they can branch out and help in different ways. I want to use our council’s leadership skills and better utilize all people.”
Don’t forget:
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, July 18 at Wahpeton City Hall. It will include proclamations recognizing local athletes Kilee Bladow and Ethan Manock. Both are qualified for the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships, taking place July 25-31 in Sacramento, California.
Monday’s meeting is also expected to include ratification of the appointments of Lambrecht, 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue and 4th Ward Councilman Dr. David Woods II as sitting members of the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee on Monday, July 11. The three men served as committee members so that a quorum could be achieved.
Wahpeton City Council meetings are held at 5 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month, barring holidays, at Wahpeton City Hall.
