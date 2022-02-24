Wahpeton’s spring flooding risk now moderate

Wahpeton, as of Thursday, Feb. 24, now has a risk of moderate spring flooding. That’s according to the latest outlook from the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
The newest outlook stated that near to above-normal runoff is expected regionally but acknowledged that much will depend on precipitation in March and April. A previous outlook issued Feb. 10, 2022, had Wahpeton in a portion of Richland County, North Dakota with a risk of minor spring flooding. Northeastern Richland County, as of Thursday, is a region with a risk of major spring flooding, as is much of the Fargo-Moorhead area.
“Lingering 2021 drought conditions mean that surface storage has room for snowmelt infiltration — if thaw is gentle,” NWS Service Hydrologist Amanda Lee wrote. “However, snowfall and snow water equivalent through late February are somewhat above long-term normal amounts for mid-winter and frost depths are running somewhat deeper than long-term normals, due to bitter cold conditions in January and February.”
The overall risk for significant snowmelt flooding in the Red River and Devils Lake basins is moderately high, NWS reported Thursday. The risk runs somewhat above long-term historical averages across the basins’ United States portions.
“Climate outlooks currently indicate a volatile next couple of weeks, cold to mild to cold, with a trend towards near-normal temperatures and precipitation for mid-March into April, which helps to keep our overall risk in check,” Lee wrote.
Overall, the picture is different than it was in 2021, a year of record dryness. However, current conditions do not match the record-setting wetness in 2019 and early 2020.
“Soil moisture is back to within an inch, plus or minus, of normal soil moisture,” Lee wrote.
Because of a relatively warm start of the 2021-2022 winter season, Lee wrote, frost in the Red River and Devils Lake basins has penetrated fairly deep. This was also aided by cold conditions in January and February 2022.
“Depths range from normal to slightly deeper than normal, generally 18 to nearly 50 inches deep,” Lee wrote. “It’s not quite as deep in the far southern valley.”
Base streamflow for the region is near normal for this time of year, NWS reported Thursday. The Red River and most of its North Dakota and Minnesota tributaries are still believed to be covered with thick ice and flowing at anywhere between 25 to 75 percent of normal ranges.
“Since Dec. 1, 2021, snowfall has been running from 90-140 percent of normal, with snow water equivalent ranging from 2-5 inches. (Snowpack is well-distributed across the sub-basins, but quite slouchy due to relocation of snow during frequent blowing snow and blizzard episodes,” Lee wrote.
NWS’ next flood outlook may be released Thursday, March 10. Expected to be the last flood outlook of the winter season, it is subject to cancellation based on changes in weather conditions.
