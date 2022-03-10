Wahpeton’s spring flooding risk remains moderate

Wahpeton, as of Thursday, March 10, continues to have a risk of moderate spring flooding. The outlook from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Forks, North Dakota, has not changed.
Spring is almost in the air, NWS stated, with the risk of significant snowmelt flooding remaining in the moderate to major categories.
“(There are) lingering 2021 drought conditions with some surface storage for snow melt infiltration, if the thaw is gentle,” NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Gregory Gust said Thursday. “However, snowfall and snow water equivalent through early March is somewhat above the long-term late winter normal amounts.”
Major flooding in Wahpeton is considered at 15 feet or higher, NWS stated. As of Thursday, the Red River of the North’s headwaters in Wahpeton have a 90 percent chance of reaching 12 feet, a 50 percent chance of reaching 13.7 feet, a 10 percent chance of reaching 16.5 feet and a 5 percent risk of reaching 17.1 feet.
Last month, Wahpeton and its region in Richland County, North Dakota, was determined as having a risk of moderate spring flooding. In addition to that determination holding, so does one that places northeastern Richland County and much of the Fargo-Moorhead area in a region with a risk of major spring flooding.
“Frost depths are running somewhat deeper than long-term normals, due to bitter cold January-February conditions,” NWS Service Hydrologist Amanda Lee wrote.
Meteorologists continue to contrast 2022 with 2021, a record dry year. At the same time, 2022 does not compare with the recent wet years of 2019 into early 2020. Soil moisture is back within an inch, plus or minus, or normal soil moisture, NWS reported.
Climate outlooks as of Thursday indicate a volatile next couple of weeks, with cold to mild to cold conditions and a trend for near-normal temperatures and precipitation. This forecast is expected to last from mid-March through April and according to Lee, it will help keep the region’s overall flood risk in check.
“The risk for significant snowmelt flooding is moderately high, running somewhat above long-term historical averages across the Red River and Devils Lake basins,” Gust said.
Base streamflow is considered nearly normal for this time of year. The Red River and most of its North Dakota and Minnesota tributaries are considered thickly ice-covered and flowing within 25-75 percent of normal ranges. Soil moisture at freeze-up is also considered at near-normal levels, although NWS acknowledged that the moisture is slightly above normal in the far south basin and slightly below normal in its far northern counterpart.
“A quite cold mid-winter period has allowed for deep frost penetration in most areas,” Lee wrote. “Frost depths range from 20-60 inches in most locations, with deepest frost penetration across the northern reaches, and upland areas of the Red River Basin, where early snowpack was higher.”
Since Dec. 1, 2021, snowfall has run from 90-140 percent of normal. Snow water equivalent has ranged from 2-5 inches. Winter snowpack is considered somewhat above normal as of Thursday.
“(It’s) well-distributed across the sub-basins, but quite splotchy due to relocation of snow during frequent blowing snow and blizzard episodes,” Lee wrote.
The climate outlook for March, April and May suggests equal chances for below normal, normal or above normal temperatures and precipitation. Thursday’s probabilistic flood outlook is the last one NWS will issue this winter season.
NWS’ deterministic flood forecast plan as 2022 continues will include biweekly update memos as thaw and runoff begins and daily updates as flood forecasts begin.
