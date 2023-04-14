Wahpeton School Board accepts $10K for Zimmerman playground

Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Kaiser and Transportation Director Gabe Hermes were among those listening to Kristi Nordick's presentation in honor of women like the late Betty Nordick and her friend, Karen Kehrwald.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Zimmerman Elementary School’s playground is getting an upgrade for the 2023-2024 education year.

The expanded playground will be double the size of the current facilities. A $10,000 gift in memory of the late Elizabeth “Betty” Nordick was given Wednesday, April 12 by speech language pathologist Kristi Nordick and her husband, Dean.

'Do you know what happens when you actually put your hands in (for a project)?' Kristi Nordick asked. 'It’s yours. You want to keep it up. When I saw that it had a broken gate, what was my first instinct? Fix it! You can’t let something that you put your sweat equity in go to waste.'


