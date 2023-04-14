Wahpeton School Board accepts $10K for Zimmerman playground

Zimmerman Elementary School’s playground is getting an upgrade for the 2023-2024 education year.
The expanded playground will be double the size of the current facilities. A $10,000 gift in memory of the late Elizabeth “Betty” Nordick was given Wednesday, April 12 by speech language pathologist Kristi Nordick and her husband, Dean.
“We sat around and thought, ‘What can we do with our money?’” Kristi Nordick said. “We decided that we want to honor Betty. She worked hard her whole life.”
Betty Nordick, who died in January 2020, attended rural schools through the eighth grade. Her life included a 44-year marriage to Leo Nordick from 1953-1997 and 31 years in food service at North Dakota State College of Science. By the time Betty Nordick retired in 1997, she had become the cafeteria’s supervisor.
“During the flood of 1997, they came with a pay loader, lifted her out of her house and took her down to Science School because she was in charge of the whole food department,” Kristi Nordick said. “This woman had an eighth grade education and worked her way up to being in charge. She was not afraid to tell men if it was the wrong size hamburger patties, it was outta here! She told those Science School kids, ‘This is how you behave in this room.’”
The playground expansion is scheduled to begin this summer. While Kristi Nordick cannot guarantee that it will be completed by the first day of the 2023-2024 school year, she had no doubt that it will be welcomed by Zimmerman students. How does she know? Because Nordick and longtime friend Karen Kehrwald were part of Zimmerman’s last major playground upgrade.
“Do you know what happens when you actually put your hands in there?” Nordick asked. “It’s yours. You want to keep it up. When I saw that it had a broken gate, what was my first instinct? Fix it! You can’t let something that you put your sweat equity in go to waste.”
Nordick and Kehrwald’s initial work on the Zimmerman playground took place back when Principal Norma Nosek and Superintendent Mike Connell were leaders. Current Zimmerman Principal Rosemary Hardie and Wahpeton Public Schools District Superintendent Michael Kaiser were among those hearing how a weed and rust-blighted basketball court was transformed. It happened with another $10,000 inheritance received by Nordick, and plenty of sweat equity by her and her friend.
“I said that my one rule was that Karen must be involved with designing this playground,” Nordick said. “She had just taken her classes in preschool special needs. She knew what was needed.”
Nordick remembered a Saturday where she saw — and subsequently joined — Kehrwald, who was hard at work tending to the playground’s fencing and peat rock. Soon after, Connell came by.
“If you knew Mr. Connell, he was wearing a full suit and tie. He’s standing there at the fence, saying, ‘It’s kind of hot out here.’ But, I tell you, it was all worth it. You should have seen the first kid that came down that slide. He had a smile as big as you could believe,” Nordick said.
Dean and Kristi Nordick are both Wahpeton Public Schools District alumni. Karen Kehrwald was inducted into the district’s hall of fame in 2020, followed by Norma Nosek in 2022.
“Dean is a graduate of Zimmerman,” Kristi said. “He walked to it from his home on Eighth Avenue.”
For your information
Shortly after Nordick’s presentation, the Wahpeton School Board unanimously approved the arrangements for this year’s board elections.
Voting will take place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at Wahpeton High School. Three members of the nine-member board are up for re-election: President Damon DeVillers, who represents the city of Wahpeton, Director Art Nelson, who represents the local rural south, and Director Scott Thiel, who also represents the city of Wahpeton.
Turnout for Wahpeton’s school board elections has varied over the years. Nearly 350 ballots were cast in 2022, compared to 90 ballots in 2021 and more than 600 ballots in 2020.
DeVillers was absent from Wednesday’s meeting. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. It will be held in the Wahpeton Public Schools District Office, Wahpeton High School.