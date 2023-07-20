Wahpeton School Board accepts Clooten’s resignation

Departing Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten, right, and Wahpeton School Board Director Kathy Dimmer, left, moments after sharing a hug Thursday, July 20. Clooten is departing Wahpeton Public School District to be superintendent in Devils Lake, N.D. Also pictured is Dr. David Woods II, WHS' dean of students.
Following the initial report of Ned Clooten’s resignation, multiple Wahpeton Public Schools District students and alumni, employees and supporters shared their support for him on Daily News' Facebook page.
The Wahpeton School Board voted 9-0 Thursday, July 20 to accept Ned Clooten’s resignation. The board is releasing Clooten from his contract as Wahpeton High School’s principal with damages.
Clooten, who had verbally accepted an offer to be superintendent of the Devils Lake Public School District, Devils Lake, North Dakota, is required to pay $2,000 for the breach of his existing contract. During Thursday’s board meeting, it was noted that if Clooten was released from his contract on or after Tuesday, Aug. 1, he would have to pay more.
“We want to thank Mr. Clooten for his 10 years of service with the Wahpeton Public Schools District,” Superintendent Michael Kaiser said Thursday. “Thank you, Ned. We also want to wish you the best of luck.”
Clooten was present for Thursday’s meeting. During and after the event, he was congratulated by people including Board President Jake Kubela, Board Vice President Mike Hauschild and the three newest board directors, Robb Dohman, Brooke Hills and Matthew Vetter. Several of the directors joked about reluctantly accepting Clooten’s resignation. It was also indicated that not granting Clooten an unconditional release from his contract was only because of protocol. Clooten made no objection during the meeting.
“Other than for medical reasons, we’ve never released anyone from a contract without damages,” said Hauschild, who made the motion to release Clooten from his contract with damages. “I don’t want to create a precedent.”
Kubela said the school board also had to consider Wahpeton Public Schools District’s immediate future.
“I don’t want to keep somebody from bettering themselves. I think this is a great opportunity for (Clooten). I don’t think we should stand in the way of that, but I think we have to consider our situation as well and where we’re at now,” Kubela said.
Wahpeton Public Schools District, which includes four schools, begins the 2023-2024 education year on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Administrative duties for a new school year traditionally begin on Aug. 1, or in less than two weeks.
“The timeline of going through (a hiring process in 12 days) is not very realistic,” Kaiser said.
Exact plans for how Wahpeton Public Schools District will respond to its high school principal vacancy have not been finalized as of Thursday, although the following was discussed:
• A meeting among Kaiser, Zimmerman Elementary School Principal and Special Education Director Rosemary Hardie, Wahpeton Elementary School Principal Jacob Dodge and Wahpeton Middle School Principal Steve Hockert will take place as soon as possible. Neither Dodge, Hardie or Hockert attended Thursday’s meeting. Dr. David Woods II, high school dean of students and teacher of junior-level English, was present.
• The Wahpeton School Board may meet at least twice in the coming weeks. A regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 may be joined by a special update meeting on the high school principal situation prior to Aug. 9. School board meetings are held at the district office in Wahpeton High School.
• Wahpeton High School may have an interim principal for the 2023-2024 education year. Wahpeton Public Schools District is likely to start advertising for its next long-term high school principal in February 2024 with the goal of a March hiring. Talk during Thursday’s meeting indicated that the school board and district is not interested in creating a situation similar to theirs, where an ideal educator would or may need to breach a contract so close to the start of the next school year. The likelihood of internal candidates for the vacant Wahpeton High School principal position was acknowledged.
“You’re leaving some pretty big shoes to fill here,” Kubela said to Clooten. “We appreciate all that you’ve done.”
“’There is only one person responsible for the quality of your life, and that person is you,’” wrote Briar Maudal, a member of the class of 2023 who quoted Clooten’s daily announcement. “I am very lucky to have had Mr. Clooten all four years of high school. He knew every single student that walked the halls, and he tried his very best to make connections with each one. To him, we weren't just students, but the future of this world, and he treated us as such. I remember him talking to us about a generational curse that bound his family and how he vowed to break it. He did, and he urged us to do the same. Wherever Clooten ends up is lucky to have him.”