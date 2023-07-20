Wahpeton School Board accepts Clooten’s resignation

Departing Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten, right, and Wahpeton School Board Director Kathy Dimmer, left, moments after sharing a hug Thursday, July 20. Clooten is departing Wahpeton Public School District to be superintendent in Devils Lake, N.D. Also pictured is Dr. David Woods II, WHS' dean of students.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The Wahpeton School Board voted 9-0 Thursday, July 20 to accept Ned Clooten’s resignation. The board is releasing Clooten from his contract as Wahpeton High School’s principal with damages.

Clooten, who had verbally accepted an offer to be superintendent of the Devils Lake Public School District, Devils Lake, North Dakota, is required to pay $2,000 for the breach of his existing contract. During Thursday’s board meeting, it was noted that if Clooten was released from his contract on or after Tuesday, Aug. 1, he would have to pay more.

Following the initial report of Ned Clooten’s resignation, multiple Wahpeton Public Schools District students and alumni, employees and supporters shared their support for him on Daily News' Facebook page.


