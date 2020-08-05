With unanimous votes Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Wahpeton School Board approved the district’s Health and Safety Smart Restart and COVID-19 Response plans.
In less than three weeks, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, Wahpeton and other North Dakota school districts begin the 2020-2021 education year. The plans approved reflect North Dakota’s current status as a state with a low risk level when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Rick Jacobson, Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt and the several building administrators, district leaders, teachers and district employees who attended pre-vote meetings are aware that little, if anything, is guaranteed, before or after the school year begins.
“It’s going to be a fluid document,” Jacobson said.
In the low risk level stage, the Restart plan states, staff and students may wear facial coverings in school buildings. In most cases, students on buses are required to wear facial coverings.
Should Wahpeton Public Schools reach a moderate risk level, all staff and students are required to wear a facial covering on buses and in school buildings.
“Students will be provided breaks and allowed to remove their facial coverings when outside or in spaces that can accommodate social distancing,” the Restart plan states.
Wahpeton’s latest meetings were held Monday, Aug. 3 and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting included Facilities and Grounds Director Mike Rittenour demonstrating a cleaning machine. The district has ordered 10 machines, two each for the four school buildings and the bus garage, and presently has four.
The machines work by spraying disinfectant onto surfaces. For best results, the surface should not be cleared for at least five minutes. Several individuals are still needed for the task of disinfecting school buildings. The job is expected to last approximately three hours each night, Monday-Friday.
The North Dakota Department of Health reported Wednesday, Aug. 5 that among 1,112 active COVID-19 cases statewide, there were 59 active cases among ages 0-9 and 156 active cases among ages 10-19. Twenty-four new cases between the two age groups had been confirmed since Tuesday. There had been 828 recoveries among 1,043 cases to date between the two age groups.
During the 2019-2020 education year, Wahpeton Public Schools had an average of 1,220-1,240 students enrolled each month, Daily News previously reported.
Responsible youth behavior is aided by responsible adult behavior, Eberhardt said. The reverse might be more common this fall.
“I also think we don’t give (youth) enough credit,” Eberhardt said. “I think they will mask. I think that if we say that this is an expectation, they will. There’s always going to be the kids who don’t listen, but I think they’re smarter than we give them credit for. They might even show us a thing or two about making it work.”
Wahpeton Public Schools’ Health and Safety Smart Restart and COVID-19 Response plans are available at wahpeton.k12.nd.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.