Wahpeton School Board candidates share views

Seven candidates are vying for three positions on the Wahpeton School Board. This year’s school board elections will be determined Tuesday, June 7, with polls open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Wahpeton High School.
Running to represent residents south of North Dakota Highway 13 are candidates Matt Dockter and Curtis Mosher and incumbent Ginny Buck. Incumbent Kathy Dimmer is running in an uncontested race to represent residents north of Highway 13. Candidates Evan Erdmann, Munezero Desire and Lisa Graves are running to represent residents within the city of Wahpeton. Brad Bakken, who currently represents city residents, is not running for re-election.
Meet the candidates
Daily News, as a public service, reached out to all seven Wahpeton School Board candidates. Questions were concise: “What inspired you to run?” and “What would you like to accomplish?”
Matt Dockter
“Several people in the community approached me and encouraged me to run. When my wife and I returned to Wahpeton 10 years ago, we wanted to be active in the community, and I feel this is a great way to do that. One of the greatest assets to a school district is the staff. I feel it is important that the district’s employees feel they are valued, their voice is heard and that they have opportunities available to advance and grow their careers in the district. This will allow us to retain quality staff.”
Curtis Mosher
“In general, I think we have a good thing going and I’d like to see it continue in the current direction. Starting this fall, I will have three kids in Wahpeton Public Schools. I have a vested interest in the school district and the direction it takes. It is important, as a member of society, to take part in your school district and not just be an armchair quarterback. I really just want to continue the good relationships among children, staff and parents and ensure the lines of communication are kept open.”
Ginny Buck
“We are preparing for our new superintendent and I am experienced with what has happened in the past and what we look for in the future. Increased enrollment is a priority. We hope there are more people moving into the community. I also want to keep staff stable and give them everything that we can, both monetarily and with other forms of support. I am passionate about our school system and what we have to offer. We hope that it is attractive and will inspire people to move here.”
Kathy Dimmer
“We have great leaders and staff throughout the district. I want to continue to be part of a decision-making body that makes Wahpeton Public Schools excellent places for education and employment. Staff retention is an area for new concentration. With a new superintendent coming in, I want to see a smooth transition for all staff. My decisions will always be made with our students in mind. I’m passionate about having our students have safe, topnotch schools to go to each day.”
Evan Erdmann
“I have wanted to get involved in the community for some time. I have been going to school board meetings for awhile. I would love to be part of helping our kids, the future of our community. If elected, I hope to learn more about the how’s and why’s with things getting done in the district the way they do. I want to help get the community more involved in the schools. Most of all, I want to help make the schools an even more attractive place to get an education and place to work.”
Lisa Graves
“Both of my kids will attend Wahpeton High School in the fall. I want to be involved and see if I can’t make a difference in education, both for them and their fellow students. I want to continue enhancing what we do with our teachers so that we can continue to have good teachers in our schools. Retention of employees is important to me. We have a great group of teachers. I want us to be able to keep them while also having a school district that encourages new teachers to join and be successful.”
Munezero Desire
“I have the most recent school experience (Desire is a 2021 graduate of Wahpeton High School), so I believe that can come in handy when it comes to better understanding what actually impacts the kids. I know I can be of use with the experience that I’ve had. We have (a way to get) the kids’ opinions on what they would like to see changed to benefit them the most. That’s what I want to see happen.”
Remember:
In-person school board election voters are asked to use the west entrance of Wahpeton High School, located at 1021 11th St. N.
Wahpeton’s school board election will be decided one week prior to the Tuesday, June 14 city elections throughout Richland County, North Dakota, and county, state and national primaries. While city elections will be decided on June 14, county, state and national races will continue until Tuesday, Nov. 8. Note: these are general statements; specific information can be provided by specific election officials.
The Wahpeton School Board is a nine-member body. Board directors, who serve three-year terms, are elected on a staggered schedule. Each election cycle includes races for at least three positions on the board.
Wahpeton School Board meetings are held in the district office, located in Wahpeton High School. The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 13.
Wahpeton Public Schools consists of Zimmerman Elementary School, Wahpeton Elementary School, Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School. Superintendent Rick Jacobson’s retirement is effective June 30, 2022. He will be succeeded by Superintendent Michael Kaiser, Ellendale Public School, Ellendale, North Dakota.
