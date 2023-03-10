Wahpeton School Board entertained, informed

A recent Wahpeton School Board meeting included a performance of 'Brazil' by 10 high school seniors. Most of the musicians have been performing throughout high school, in addition to their academic, sports and other extracurricular opportunities.
Members of the Wahpeton School Board and other district leaders were reminded of how fulfilling education can be when it’s not just at a desk.
The Wednesday, March 8 board meeting included a performance of “Brazil” by 10 Wahpeton High School seniors. Most of the musicians have been performing throughout high school, in addition to their academic, sports and other extracurricular opportunities.
“I thought it was good to have the board see some of the things we do in the music room,” high school and middle school band teacher Tammy Goerger said following the performance.
The percussion ensemble was well-received by Superintendent Michael Kaiser, School Board President Damon DeVillers and other audience members. It included, in alphabetical order, Lillian Anderson, Larken Frank, Jonathan Hill, Alaina LaJesse, Briar Maudal, Jolena Munroe, Elise Picken, Madison Schaefer, Logan Schwartz and MaTia Urbanec. Kyree Lacina and Abbie Skovholt, originally intended for the ensemble, were absent Wednesday evening.
“We’re very proud of all of them,” said Jessica Stoppleworth, Wahpeton Middle School’s choir teacher. “They represent our schools well. I think they’re some of our finest.”
Wahpeton High School’s music room is located across from the school auditorium, where the spring play “Lights Up” will be performed. The show has 7 p.m. performances Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31, followed by a 4 p.m. performance Sunday, April 2. Saturday, April 1 is a day without performances because of that night’s prom.
Prior to “Lights Up,” Wahpeton High School will host a 7 p.m. concert of musicians from grades 6-12 on Thursday, March 16. The 2023 Teacher and Certified Employee of the Year ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. The concert will be in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium, while the awards ceremony will be in the school gym.
Career and technical education continues to thrive
More than 300 Wahpeton High School students completed a career and technical education course in the 2021-2022 education year. A total of 95 students were CTE concentrators, students who earned at least two credits in a single CTE program area recognized by the state of North Dakota.
Dan Spellerberg, director of the Southeast Region Career & Technology Center, spoke about the center’s Wahpeton location and the impact it continues to have on area youth. Spellerberg was joined by Assistant Director Randal Brockman.
The 2021-2022 education year included 56 students taking construction classes, followed by 46 students in general agricultural education. Restaurants and food or beverage services, general business education and facility and mobile equipment maintenance were other popular CTE pathways. There are also opportunities for specialized courses including design and pre-construction, animal systems and programming and software development.
“Our bottom line is to provide a lot of difference CTE courses for Wahpeton Public Schools, everything we should and can for our member schools,” Spellerberg said.
Also of note
Unanimous votes Wednesday approved the resignations of high school music teacher Cade Bestland and fourth grade teacher Kristin Nelson. There were also unanimous votes to approve Grace Brandt as a high school social studies teacher and Cassandra Torrance as a K-2 physical education teacher.
Three board directors were absent Wednesday: Matt Dockter, Mike Hauschild and Jake Kubela.
The Wahpeton School Board will meet next at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.