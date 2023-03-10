Wahpeton School Board entertained, informed

A recent Wahpeton School Board meeting included a performance of 'Brazil' by 10 high school seniors. Most of the musicians have been performing throughout high school, in addition to their academic, sports and other extracurricular opportunities.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Members of the Wahpeton School Board and other district leaders were reminded of how fulfilling education can be when it’s not just at a desk.

The Wednesday, March 8 board meeting included a performance of “Brazil” by 10 Wahpeton High School seniors. Most of the musicians have been performing throughout high school, in addition to their academic, sports and other extracurricular opportunities.



Tags