Wahpeton School Board interviewing two superintendent finalists

WAHPETON — Two candidates for the title of Wahpeton Public Schools’ next superintendent will be interviewed for a second time Tuesday, March 15 by the Wahpeton School Board.
Wahpeton Middle School Principal Steve Hockert and Michael Kaiser, superintendent of Ellendale Public School, Ellendale, North Dakota, are the two individuals scheduled to be interviewed. The interviews will take place during a 5 p.m. special school board meeting Tuesday.
Following the interviews, the board is scheduled to discuss the interviews, motion to offer the superintendent position to a candidate and then enter into executive session to discuss negotiations strategy.
The use of non-public executive session during an open meeting is permitted under Section 15.1-16-22 of the North Dakota Century Code. What it means is that discussion may be held among relevant parties, but the motion to offer a contract to the chosen new superintendent must be offered once the meeting is reopen to the public.
Wahpeton Public Schools had previously expected to name a new superintendent by Feb. 25, 2022, but the interview process was delayed due to winter storms and subsequent rescheduling.
In addition to Hockert and Kaiser, candidates who made it to the interview stage included Chad Benson, superintendent of Hankinson Public School, Hankinson, North Dakota; Ned Clooten, Wahpeton High School principal; Rick Diegel, superintendent of Kidder County Public School District No. 1, Kidder County, North Dakota; and Chris Larson, superintendent and activities director of Milnor Public School, Milnor, North Dakota.
Current Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson has a retirement effective June 30, 2022. The next Wahpeton School Board election, pertaining to three positions among the nine-member board, is scheduled for June 7.
Wahpeton School Board meetings are held at the district office, located in Wahpeton High School.
