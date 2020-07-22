Wahpeton schools hold COVID informational meeting

“All we can do is the best we can do,” Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said Tuesday, July 21.
Eberhardt, speaking about responding to and protecting against the COVID-19 pandemic, was one of nearly 30 people attending Wahpeton Public Schools’ re-start meeting.
The four-building school district is scheduled to begin the 2020-2021 education year on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Superintendent Rick Jacobson said Tuesday’s meeting was informational only. The audience, including building administrators, district leaders and teachers are reviewing North Dakota guidelines, district-specific information and other information to come up with a health and safety plan.
“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here,” Jacobson said. “We don’t have the time for that.”
Earlier in July, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler released the K-12 Smart Restart guide for fall 2020. Each school district board in the state is required to approve a health and safety plan in consultation with their local public health unit, the guide states.
“The plan must identify a COVID-19 team or coordinator to oversee the district’s health and safety preparedness, protocols for social distancing and more,” Daily News previously reported.
As of Tuesday evening, no individual had volunteered or been selected as Wahpeton Public Schools’ COVID-19 contact person. The district is also looking for several individuals who would be responsible for devoting approximately three hours each night, Monday-Friday, to disinfect school buildings.
“We have to be consistent (in disinfecting),” Jacobson said.
Meeting attendees viewed a sheet listing needs, concerns and possible solutions. The needs include implementing separate plans for each building.
Wahpeton Public Schools includes Zimmerman Elementary, which teaches preschool and kindergarten-age students; Wahpeton Elementary, which teaches grades 1-5; Wahpeton Middle School, which teaches grades 6-8; and Wahpeton High School.
As of Wednesday, July 22, the North Dakota Department of Health reported 29 active COVID-19 cases among ages 0-9, with 230 recoveries and 259 cases to date. NDDoH reported 87 active cases among ages 10-19, with 377 recoveries and 464 cases to date.
During the 2019-2020 education year, Wahpeton Public Schools had an average of 1,220-1,240 students enrolled each month.
Leading concerns include facilitating both online learning and face to face instruction as well as whether or not the district can require masks or that students and staff be tested for COVID-19.
Suggested solutions include ways to implement hybrid learning, alternating between in-person and distance learning. For example, the idea of designating Fridays as an all-online day to allow students, teachers and the district to catch up. Also suggested were limiting in-building traffic by staggering schedules and designating different entrances.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and evolving, meeting attendees were encouraged to understand that there will be improvisation and adjustment during the 2020-2021 education year.
“All we can do is plan and then re-evaluate and adjust, then plan again, re-evaluate and adjust, then continue,” Eberhardt said.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
