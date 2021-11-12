An (almost) all-girl musical is coming soon to the Wahpeton High School auditorium.
“The 57th National Mathlete Sum-It” opens Thursday, Nov. 18 for three performances only in Wahpeton. Directed by Courtney Diestler, with musical direction by Cade Bestland, the show continues Wahpeton Public Schools’ return to full-scale productions and performances.
Waukesha, Wisconsin’s “Numbers Nerds” — Melissa (Allie Werth), Mary Kate (Aleyah Klein), Amber (Addison Truesdell), Barbie (Elise Picken) and Leroy (Michael Plumley) — didn’t expect to make it to nationals. Thanks to a few twists of fate, they both compete and grow up along the way.
“You’ll see three rounds of intense competition, which is all done in song. That’s super fun, and then you also see those team dynamics come out again. Towards the end of the show, they need to find out why they love math, why they love doing this,” Diestler said.
Performances of “Sum-It” are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19, followed by a 4 p.m. performance Saturday, Nov. 20. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will only be available at the high school auditorium.
“It’s great to be back on stage. Our students are super passionate about what they do. Being able to be here, be on stage and not have to worry about different (COVID-19) restrictions, has been really nice,” Diestler said.
Diestler’s cast ranges from middle schoolers to high school seniors. The upperclassmen include senior Jada Griffin as Miss McGery, Melissa’s unique mentor. McGery may have switched from directing drama to being a school janitor, but she’s never lost her flamboyance. Griffin loves the comedic possibilities with McGery.
“I love this character so much. She’s very self-centered,” Griffin said. “She’ll be, ‘I’m so proud of you guys, but I’m so proud of myself, I can share my talent with you kids.’ She’s thinking, ‘I’m so great,’ and I’m thinking, ‘Really, is she though?’”
Cast members greatly enjoy working with their funny, talented costars.
“We have a really young cast, with some people who have never been in musicals before. We’ve got some cast members who are growing a lot. It’s been a lot of fun and we’re really supportive of each other,” Picken said.
“The 57th National Mathlete Sum-It” also features an ensemble and crew of Michelle Scheepstra, Alaina LaJesse, Sidney Gilbertson, Gina Quamme, Jacob Gienger, Jenna Barchill, Kayla Werth, Cameron Riebe, Myra Hall, Landon Carlsrud, Mya White-Spence, Dakota Martinson, Nessa Griffin, Brady Graves and Isabella Loberg.
Truesdell is among the newer cast members, who’s excited about getting the hang of being part of school theater.
“At the end, when we do performances, I really just like to see how everything comes together. It ends up working just fine. It definitely does get easier,” she said.
Truesdell also teased a unique dynamic between the characters of Melissa and Amber, something audiences will have some fun paying attention to. Everyone interviewed for “Sum-It” agreed that the show is something that will keep audiences’ attention throughout.
Composed by David Kornfield with additional music by Dylan MarcAurele, “Sum-It” has a story by Larry Little, book by Laura Stratford and lyrics by Alex Higgin-Houser.
“If you want to watch a show with great music, great characters and great fun, come to the show. It’s very relatable,” Picken said.
