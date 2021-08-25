Wahpeton Elementary School and Wahpeton Middle School welcomed new and returning students Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The 2021-2022 education year began with parents taking photos, bike stands filling up and School Resource Officer Lisa Hill greeting arrivals. Counselors Julie Carlson and Noah Brenden were among those on hand to answer questions and show students around.
Wahpeton Public Schools began the 2021-2022 education year with 1,200 students, equal to the 1,200 students it began the 2020-2021 education year with, the district stated. Wahpeton Elementary School had 413 students, followed by Wahpeton High School with 408 students, Wahpeton Middle School with 283 students and Zimmerman Elementary School with 96 students.
Zimmerman Elementary begins school Thursday, Aug. 26 at Wahpeton Elementary. Kindergarteners will learn in classrooms and space originally used by second graders, Daily News previously reported. Zimmerman has relocated due to mold uncovered in its building. A cleaning process is ongoing.
Wahpeton Elementary’s second graders were scheduled to learn in classrooms and space previously used by fifth graders. The fifth graders are learning at Wahpeton Middle School.
“It’s not the place that makes us who we are,” Zimmerman Elementary Principal Rosemary Hardie said previously. “It’s us.”
There appeared to be no signs of confusion or jitters leading up to the 8:25 a.m. start-of-school bell. Jessica Stoppleworth, the middle school’s choir director, played music to get the first day crowd pumped up.
Wahpeton Public Schools is among the North Dakota districts and locations which started the school year Wednesday. As of press time, there has been no change in local masking policy, although Richland County, North Dakota, has returned to having high transmission of COVID-19.
“We have seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases this past week,” Richland County Public Health Director Kayla Carlson stated Monday, Aug. 23. “Due to our transmission level, the CDC (which placed Richland County at the high level) recommends everyone age 2 and older mask indoors in public regardless of vaccination status.”
Earlier this month, Daily News spoke with education leaders in Wahpeton, Abercrombie and Colfax, North Dakota. Policies may change, but here’s where things stood leading up to Wednesday.
“Everything is going to go as normal, as it was when we ended in May,” Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson said previously. “We haven’t had any discussion at the school board level (about changes). Masks are always optional. Right now, we’re not looking at any new policy to start the school year with. We continue to receive guidance and will give updates as necessary.”
“We’re anticipating a return that is more normal than what it was last year, but still acknowledge we live in a pandemic,” St. John’s School Principal Renee Langenwalter said. “We have decided that at the start of the school year, mask wearing will be optional. Like with any communicable disease, we are receiving guidance from the state and county. If COVID-19 rates indicate we will need to adjust our strategies, then we may need to include mask wearing. But we will inform students and families of any changes.”
“Effective June 1, 2021, masks were no longer required at Richland 44’s schools,” said Dr. Britney Gandhi, high school principal and Richland 44 Public Schools superintendent. “At this time, the board has not decided to change that. If numbers or cases increase, they may choose to reevaluate mitigation strategies.”
This week, readers are being asked if they plan to vaccinate their youth against COVID-19.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine gained full approval Monday, Aug. 23 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” Daily News previously reported. “It is the first COVID-19 vaccination to be approved and will be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 in those aged 16 and older. The vaccine is still available under emergency use authorization for individuals 12-15 years old.”
As of Wednesday, a majority of 63.6 percent of poll respondents reported they would vaccinate their youth. That same day, the North Dakota Department of Health reported 90 active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 0-5. It was followed by 108 active cases statewide among ages 6-11, 44 among ages 12-14 and 101 among ages 15-19.
Daily News will continue to follow this story as well as the 2021-2022 education year, both locally and regionally.
