Wahpeton scrutinizing Bois de Sioux operations

With a 3-0 vote, the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee is recommending the city council approve a funding arrangement for the Bois de Sioux Golf Course.
Operations at the golf course, located in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, are being scrutinized by Wahpeton leaders. The Grille Room bar and restaurant had generated $231,193 in revenue as of Sept. 30, 2019, nearly $45,000 less than the $276,068 in forecast 2019 revenue.
“This is stupid,” said 1st Ward Councilman Rory McCann, the committee chairman. “You have a board that’s supposed to be running this thing like a business and then they come to city council to beg for a bailout.”
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale also shared misgivings.
“My concern is that they think, ‘Well, if we just run short, we’ll go to the city.’ That’s a bad attitude,” Dale said.
The bad attitude is not characteristic of the Bois de Sioux Golf Course Board as a whole, Councilman-at-large Lane Wateland said.
“Don’t these board members take an oath of office?” McCann asked. “Aren’t they obligated to do a better job with taxpayer dollars?”
The motion under consideration calls for Wahpeton providing up to $46,300 total in weekly disbursements to the Bois de Sioux. It also requires the golf course to come up for a new operating plan for the Grille Room. The disbursed money would come from Wahpeton’s Sales Tax for Recreation fund.
Should council approve the motion, the Bois de Sioux would file its invoices with City Assessor Carla Broadland, who also serves as secretary of the golf course board.
Wahpeton’s finance committee would then review the invoices, having ongoing oversight of payments to and finances of the golf course. The Bois de Sioux’s present treasurer is Daniel Julson, who provided the profit and loss information reviewed Monday at Wahpeton City Hall.
Jay Ovsak, president of the Bois de Sioux board, spoke about the reduced revenue situation.
“Every year is a challenge at the Grille Room,” Ovsak said. “We’re open from April-September every year. Finding people to work for that time period is a challenge.”
The Bois de Sioux received attention in September when its clubhouse was one of three businesses targeted in a burglary ring. The others were Clippendales Pet Grooming and Jiffy Lube, Wahpeton.
“Approximately $30,000 worth of property was taken (from the clubhouse) and an ATM machine received $2,000 worth of damage,” Daily News previously reported.
In October, Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said a group of juveniles were held in custody and would be charged with the burglaries.
The Grille Room’s reduced profits are one of several concerns for Wahpeton officials. Mayor Dale reminded the committee of clubhouse improvement projects which occurred during the summer.
“It should never have deteriorated like that,” he said. “I’m disappointed in their ability to take care of the building.”
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.