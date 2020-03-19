Wahpeton seeking more input about activities complex

The city of Wahpeton is currently seeking more input regarding the proposed Three Rivers Activities Complex.
During a Monday, March 16 of the Wahpeton City Council, Mayor Steve Dale said it would be premature to consider requests from complex supporters without receiving input from the Wahpeton Park Board.
Robert Schuler, representing the complex, asked the council to approve moving forward with the exploration of a 1 percent local sales tax to partially fund the complex. Tax revenue would be collected for at least 12 years.
“We also ask the city council to approve the city attorney to explore bonding and ownership issues for the project,” Schuler said. “We also request the city appoint a city council member or park board member to our group.”
The Wahpeton Park Board was scheduled to meet Wednesday, March 18. Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Monday’s council meeting was the first for acting 2nd Ward Councilman Jeremy Remily, expected to serve until June 2020.
Among the unanimous votes cast included one to accept proposals from Burchill Construction, Wahpeton, and HS Investments, Dallas, for development of residential lots on 19th Street North. The vote came following a recommendation from the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee.
The committee also recommended Wahpeton allocate $600,000 from the city’s sales tax for economic development fund and $600,000 in revolving loan funds to facilitate the development. Council voted unanimously on the motion.
Earlier in the meeting, council members learned the three main components of Wahpeton’s novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response plan.
All non-essential meetings of committees, boards and commissions are suspended, Daily News previously reported. Council will continue as scheduled on the first and third Mondays of the month. Council committee meetings will be limited to time sensitive, essential business and may be held telephonically.
Social distancing will be applied to all city activities. City officials will maintain a distance from one another of not less than 3 feet. Non-essential travel is postponed. Employees and elected officials will not aggregate in groups for non-essential business.
If anyone is sick, they are asked to stay home. Quarantine time for virus exposure can be up to 14 days. Multiple absences will quickly impact Wahpeton’s ability to provide city services, so people are asked to not take the risk of infecting others.
The Leach Public Library, 417 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton, is modifying its hours in response to COVID-19. Earlier this week, Daily News reported the library will be closed to the public, but staff will be on site to take calls and provide curbside service to patrons who call ahead.
The library’s new hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. There will be no service on weekends.
“These hours may also be subject to change,” Library Director Melissa Bakken said.
Monday’s council meeting was the last before the deadline to submit paperwork to run in Wahpeton’s next city elections.
Residents are reminded that the deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, April 6. The Tuesday, June 9 ballot will include races for Wahpeton’s 1st Ward, 2nd Ward, 3rd Ward and 4th Ward; two at-large council positions, two at-large park board positions and whether or not city minutes should continue to be posted in the official newspaper.
As of Wednesday, March 18, two Wahpeton residents have filed their paperwork. They are Jason Goltz, running as a 2nd Ward candidate, and David Woods, running as a 4th Ward candidate.
More information for potential candidates is available at www.wahpeton.com/cityelection.
Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn attended Monday’s meeting by conference call.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 6 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton. It may be held telephonically.
