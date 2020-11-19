Wahpeton seeks public input; Comprehensive Plan coming

The city of Wahpeton is calling all residents, plus commuters, students and visitors, to share their opinions.
A public survey is available at wahp2040.com. Wahpeton is working on its 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which would take effect early in the 2020s and ideally carry the city for approximately 20 years.
“The city of Wahpeton is updating their comprehensive plan so community goals and policies can better reflect changes in development since the last plan was approved in 2011,” the city stated. “The project will take approximately 12-15 months, with the intent of adopting the new plan by February 2022.”
When completed, Wahpeton’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan is expected to help guide development and set policies for land use, economic development and other categories.
“The project also includes two ‘subarea plans’ to provide more detailed director for the continued development of the city’s two mixed-use areas: downtown and the Westdale/Bypass Corridor area,” the city stated.
As a service for interested readers, Daily News will summarize Wahpeton’s survey. The city encourages full participation.
• 1. Which of the following best applies to you? (Asking about residency)
• 2. If you live in Wahpeton, why do you choose to live here?
• 3. What are you most proud of about the Wahpeton community?
• 4. Over the next 5-10 years, what is your biggest concern about the city of Wahpeton?
• 5. In terms of future development, how important are the following items to you? (Items range from retaining local and existing business to constructing more affordable housing and can be ranked on a scale ranging from not important to very important.)
• 6. In terms of future amenities and community progress, how important are the following items to you? (Items range from improving park facilities to remediating blighted properties and can be ranked on the same not important-very important scale.)
• 7. In terms of future city initiatives, how important are the following items to you? (Items range from crime prevention initiatives to environmental protection. Once again, the scale ranges from not important to very important.)
• 8. What retail, service, or entertainment options are currently not available in Wahpeton that you would frequent if they were?
• 9. If you had the chance to spend a leisurely Saturday afternoon in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Alexandria, Minnesota, Watertown, South Dakota, or Aberdeen, South Dakota, which city would you pick and why?
• 10. What else do we need to know?
Wahpeton’s project team for the comprehensive plan includes Community Development Director Chris DeVries, Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski, Client Manager Damon DeVillers and Project Manager Matt Lower of Interstate Engineering and Brian Reinarts and Christopher Shires of the landscape architecture firm Confluence.
“Your input will help ensure the updated plan is based on community values and a shared public vision for the future,” the city stated.
Wahpeton adopted its latest comprehensive plan in the summer of 2011. Its guiding principles include reinforcing the city’s traditional character, revitalizing downtown, creating a senior-friendly community and offering housing options for all stages of life.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at City Hall and telephonically.
