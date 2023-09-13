featured Winner Wahpeton Senior Center Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wahpeton Senior Center card winners on Sept. 6, 2023, for the Pinochle game:First place, Joretta LingenSecond place, Kaye LeinenWinners of the Hand and Foot game were:First place, Joyce DevriesSecond place, Dee JohansenNo Whist card game was not held this past week. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily News 12 hrs ago Most Popular Breckenridge announces Homecoming Court ‘I have cancer’ were the hardest words to say Local machining business expands in Mooreton, ND Lunch Buddies returning for new year in Wahp-Breck NDSCS intercepts Cooper six times, Spartan throws punches in the pile Gregg's greatness: Jaehning was loved on the sidelines and the golf course Richland 44 announces 2023 Homecoming Court Running not for results, but achievements Headwaters Parade draws large crowds Van involved in weekend accident