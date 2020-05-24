Wahpeton High School’s class of 2020 had a graduation for the record books Saturday, May 23.
The Twin Towns Area’s first high school seniors of the COVID-19 pandemic era, the 74 students celebrated and received their diplomas on the football field of Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
Graduation day was a time for applauding classmates, sharing goals and celebrating a loving community. These ideas were hallmarks of the addresses by Valedictorian Jared Bartels and co-Salutatorians Isaac Getz and Elliana Dodge.
Bartels shared wisdom from his favorite TV show, “Phineas and Ferb.” At one point, Phineas reflected on the adaptability of his peers.
“‘You know what I like about our friends? We say things like, ‘We’re gonna douse you in ant pheromones,’” Bartels quoted. “‘And they’re just like, ‘Okay, whatever.’ They’re so cool.’ We may not have doused each other in ant pheromones, but our friends are so cool.”
In some ways, Getz said, the class of 2020 has been unlucky. They didn’t receive laptops in middle school, or go to an elementary school with air conditioning. They were unable to complete senior year at Wahpeton High School, where they previously shared the experience of supporting classmate Jacob Petermann when he battled cancer.
“He did beat it, by the way,” Getz said.
Wahpeton’s class of 2020 faces an uncertain future, the top seniors said. At the same time, they can appreciate friendships both personal and spiritual, a willingness to take risks and knowing where they came from. In her speech, Dodge recalled moving to Wahpeton less than two years ago.
“‘North Dakota? People live here?’” she said. “They do, and they’re great.”
Dodge’s speech came in the wake of a community event celebrating the class of 2020. Wahpeton High School’s seniors, their families and residents took part in a Friday, May 21 parade which traveled down Dakota Avenue.
Whether viewing the parade or graduation ceremonies, supporters were asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Saturday’s event included individuals wearing face masks, parties sitting or standing 6 feet apart and using available hand sanitizer.
In addition to Wahpeton’s ceremony, the class of 2020 is encouraged to view a statewide celebration scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30. North Dakota’s event will feature Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, actor Josh Duhamel and Nashville recording artists Tigirlily, Gov. Doug Burgum and State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler previously announced.
“This is another opportunity to celebrate our graduates,” Baesler said.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of Twin Towns Area graduations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.