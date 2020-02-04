Wahpeton seniors off to ND music festival

Two Wahpeton High School seniors are participating in the annual North Dakota All-State Music Festival.
Raegan Klosterman, 17, will sing as an alto and Elli Dodge, 18, will play the tenor saxophone in the festival. Held by the North Dakota Music Educators Association, the festival is scheduled for March 22-24 in Bismarck, North Dakota.
“To get to end your senior year knowing you made it to all-state is pretty cool,” Klosterman said.
Auditions were held Jan. 12, 2020 in West Fargo, North Dakota. They included performing a prepared solo, vocal and instrumental scales and giving a unprepared reading of music. For nearly two weeks, Klosterman and Dodge were uncertain if they had qualified for the festival.
“I was starting to lose hope about getting in,” Klosterman said.
Klosterman had unsuccessfully auditioned for the festival during her first three years of high school. Dodge, who previously lived in Wisconsin, had participated in an all-state festival before.
“We were talking about it the night before the results came out and thinking we didn’t think we’d get in,” Klosterman said.
“There was maybe a 12 percent chance we gave ourselves,” Dodge said. “Then, to find out the next day. I mean, Raegan cried.”
Dodge and Klosterman learned at the same time that they were participating in the North Dakota All-State Music Festival.
“Elli told me,” Klosterman recalled. “I didn’t even know the results were out. She told me in first hour.”
The young women were excited.
“We were both freaking out in the middle of class. It was great,” Dodge said.
Instrumental music teacher Tammy Goerger is also proud of Klosterman and Dodge.
“It’s not every year we get to have festival participants,” Goerger said. “We were fortunate enough for one student in the choir and one student in the band.”
The March festival will include a jazz band, jazz choir, mixed choir, concert band, orchestra and women’s choir. Participants are expected to include high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Waiting for their music to arrive, Dodge and Klosterman are excited to have the All-State Music Festival as part of their high school homestretch.
“It’s going to be a really good way to end my senior year,” Klosterman said.
“I’m really excited that I’m not going to be going alone,” Dodge said.
Klosterman plans to attend North Dakota State College of Science before transferring to North Dakota State University. Her future plans include studying early childhood education and continuing to sing.
Dodge plans to attend either Augustana University in Sioux Falls, North Dakota, Bethel University in Minneapolis the University of Northwestern — St. Paul. She’ll study nursing, but also wants to continue playing the saxophone.
“I’ve been playing since the fifth grade,” Dodge said.
