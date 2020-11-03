Wahpeton sets holiday lighting plans

Wahpeton’s city Christmas tree will be lit for 2020, just in a newer, public safety and COVID-19-conscious way.
There will be no public ceremony downtown in Heritage Square, Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. However, Twin Towns Area residents and visitors can watch the lighting through Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
“We have been approached by a few people who said the lighting’s really fun for their families to see, so we decided to it through Facebook Live,” DeVries said. “We’re also doing it early this year to try to lift some spirits.”
In addition to the Wahpeton Christmas Tree, the Leach Public Library’s lawn display and the Holiday Lane attraction in Chahinkapa Park will also return for the season. DeVries estimated that all lights will be lit by 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20.
The decorations come amid Wahpeton’s recognition of Extra Mile Day and ongoing appreciation of personal effort, volunteerism and service. Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale issued a proclamation Monday, Nov. 3 highlighting the event and activity.
“(We are) a community which encourages its citizens to maximize their personal contribution to the community by giving of themselves wholeheartedly and with total effort, commitment and conviction to their individual ambitions, family, friends and community,” Dale stated.
Wahpeton’s mask mandate in response to rising local COVID-19 cases took effect at 8 a.m. Monday. Under the mandate, face coverings over mouths and noses are required in all indoor environments or outdoor settings where people are exposed to non-household members and where physical distancing of six feet or more cannot be assured.
“Although these measures are being mandated with the strongest possible recommendation, there is no penalty for non-compliance with this mandate,” it stated.
The full mandate can be read at www.wahpeton.com.
Wahpeton is under a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Declared on March 23, 2020, the state of emergency has a current expiration date of Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
“(This mandate) shall remain in effect until the underlying state of emergency has ended unless it is sooner modified or terminated by the mayor or unless it is modified or terminated sooner by motion or resolution approved by the Wahpeton City Council,” it stated.
Residents are reminded that while Wahpeton’s city buildings are not at pre-pandemic operations, it is possible to make appointments. Call 701-642-8448 for more information.
City meetings continue to be limited to time-sensitive essential business, with offsite attendance options and limited duration throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Declaration.
Calling 701-553-8600 and entering the code 19001 allows attendance of a city council or subcommittee meeting via telephone.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at City Hall and telephonically.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.