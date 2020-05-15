Wahpeton sets school board election protocol

Wahpeton Public Schools has confirmed its plans for June’s school board elections.
Tuesday, June 30 is the official election day. The school board election is one of several in the Twin Towns Area affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a unanimous vote, Wahpeton’s school board formally approved voting by mail as the only means for voting this year. There will be no polling places for the school board election.
“We’ve had a large number of requests for absentee ballots this year,” Superintendent Rick Jacobson said Wednesday, May 13.
Earlier this spring, the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office sent out voting by mail applications. Residents are able to indicate they’d like a school board ballot by marking a box on the application. The district will also publish information about receiving ballots directly from its office. For more information, call 701-642-6741.
“We will allow either mailing in ballots or placing them in a dropbox at the high school,” Business Manager Danica Sinner said. “It will be available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday.”
Three candidates are running in uncontested school board races.
School Board President Damon DeVillers is running to represent the city of Wahpeton. Board Director Art Nelson is running to represent the local rural south. Board Director Scott Thiel is also running to represent the city of Wahpeton.
Wahpeton School Board directors serve three-year terms. The school board is a nine-member body. In recent years, their elections have seen higher voter turnout.
In 2017, when incumbents DeVillers and Nelson were re-elected and Thiel was elected, 49 total votes were cast. In 2018, when incumbents Mike Hauschild, Jake Kubela and Susan Rittenour were re-elected, 379 total votes were cast. In 2019, when incumbents Brad Bakken and Ginny Buck and candidate Kathy Dimmer were elected, 250 total votes were cast.
Wahpeton Public Schools, meanwhile, is preparing for the class of 2020’s graduation.
This year’s ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at the football field, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. There are two backup times and dates for the ceremony: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 24 and 1 p.m. Monday, May 25. Seventy-four seniors are expected to graduate from Wahpeton High School.
The state of North Dakota is urging schools to follow social distancing, cleaning and safety precautions with this year’s graduation ceremonies.
Recommendations include having six feet between rows of chairs placed in a graduation space, no physical contact between people who don’t live together, six feet between students who are walking in a processional and having hand sanitizer stations throughout the graduation space.
“We feel that if families follow the guidelines recommended, this is as good of a situation we can provide at this time,” Jacobson said previously.
Underclassmen will also be able to hold year-end ceremonies.
A drive-thru graduation for the kindergarteners at Zimmerman Elementary is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. The event will include teachers and staff lining up along the sidewalk in front of the school.
Participating parents can pull up to their child’s teacher, hear his or her name announced and receive their diploma. Families have been encouraged to decorate their vehicles to celebrate the achievement. Zimmerman Elementary is located at 509 Ninth St. N., Wahpeton.
Wahpeton Elementary School will hold a reverse teacher parade from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, May 21. The event will allow families to drive through the school’s bus loop to wave and say goodbye to elementary teachers. Wahpeton Elementary is located at 1235 12th St. N., Wahpeton.
“Please respect social distancing guidelines — remain in your vehicle and no hugs or high fives,” states a poster for the event. “We look forward to seeing you.”
Wahpeton Middle School will hold a virtual eighth grade graduation on Thursday, May 21. A time had not yet been determined as of Thursday, May 14.
In other news, Wahpeton Public Schools ended the month of April with 1,223 students, 16 fewer than it began the 2019-2020 education year with. Currently enrollment is higher than what the district ended the 2018-2029 year with, approximately 1,205 total students.
Wahpeton’s latest information shows slight fluctuations among enrollment in the district’s four buildings and the WPS37 program for students who are placed outside the district.
• Zimmerman Elementary, 120 total students at the end of February, March and April
• Wahpeton Elementary, 423 students at the end of February, 424 students at the end of March and 420 students at the end of April
• Wahpeton Middle School, 313 students at the end of February, 320 students at the end of March and 319 students at the end of April
• Wahpeton High School, 361 students at the end of February, 357 students at the end of March and 359 students at the end of April
• WPS37, six students at the end of February, four students at the end of March and five students at the end of April
Maintaining steady enrollment remains an ongoing district goal.
The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. It will be held telephonically and at Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
