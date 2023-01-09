(FNS) — The trial of a man accused of killing a teen over a political argument will be moved to Wahpeton.

An order filed Friday, Jan. 6, in Foster County District Court has designated Richland County as the new location for Shannon Joseph Brandt’s trial. The McHenry, North Dakota, man will tentatively appear May 30 before a jury on felony charges of murder and failure to immediately report a death.



