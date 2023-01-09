(FNS) — The trial of a man accused of killing a teen over a political argument will be moved to Wahpeton.
An order filed Friday, Jan. 6, in Foster County District Court has designated Richland County as the new location for Shannon Joseph Brandt’s trial. The McHenry, North Dakota, man will tentatively appear May 30 before a jury on felony charges of murder and failure to immediately report a death.
Brandt’s attorney Mark Friese and Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster had previously agreed to change the location of the trial, noting it would be hard to find a jury in Foster County that would try the case fairly.
The trial is scheduled for nine days.
The 42-year-old Brandt is accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson of Grace City, North Dakota, on Sept. 18 after a street dance in McHenry. Prosecutors alleged Brandt ran over the teenager with a vehicle.
The story gained national attention after a North Dakota Highway Patrol report claimed Brandt thought Ellingson was a “Republican extremist” who was calling for people to come get the motorist. A state trooper told The Forum there was no evidence to support Brandt’s claims.
Friese said the report made “erroneous claims.” Brandt told dispatchers that Ellingson “was saying something about some Republican extremist group,” according to transcripts of Brandt’s 911 call after the crash. The motorist said he was “trying to escape” Ellingson, the transcript said.
Ellingson initially was charged with a lesser charge of criminal vehicular homicide. The murder charge was brought up as a result of uproar stemming from the “erroneous claims,” Friese said.
Brinster has said the murder charge is appropriate.
Wahpeton is about 50 miles south of Fargo. McHenry is about 120 northwest of Fargo or 55 miles north of Jamestown.