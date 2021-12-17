Wahpeton-SRCTC nationally honored for ag education

The Southeast Region Career and Technology Center’s agriculture program in Wahpeton has added national recognition to its list of accomplishments.
Local ag education received the Outstanding Middle/Secondary School Program award at the National Association of Agricultural Educators conference, held from Nov. 29-Dec. 3 in New Orleans. Wahpeton-SRCTC came in first for Region III, making it one of six winners for 2021.
“There are six regions in the association,” said Breanna Pastir, ag education and FFA. “Region III, which includes North Dakota, has eight states. Each region had one winner, so we are one of six winners. They don’t do an overall winner, but we were recognized for being among the regional winners.”
Pastir and program co-leader Darin Spelhaug attended the conference. Both were recognized by NAAE.
“(We highlight) teachers and programs that integrate core academic instruction into their program and use new technology to teach students. Teachers construct their programs to meet the needs of the community, school and students,” NAAE stated.
Following its spring 2021 win for the state of North Dakota, Wahpeton-SRCTC vied at the regional level that summer and then nationally. The program was recognized for offering students many opportunities with amenities including an orchard, greenhouse, food science lab and ag engineering lab.
“I think it’s pretty cool recognition and I think it’s a really great reflection of the awesome community support that we have,” Pastir said. “It’s an accumulation of everything that’s happened in the program for the last more-than 40 years, a direct reflection of the students that we have had in the past and that we currently have.”
Everything Wahpeton-SRCTC has going for it made the application solid and easy to approve, Pastir said. NAAE agreed, praising leadership.
“They work annually with the Southeast Region Career and Technology director and the local advisory committee to develop and implement a program strategic plan with actionable goals, reasonable timelines and sustained progress. Breanna and Darin are committed to producing outstanding citizens, developing progressive leaders, making a positive climate for teaching and learning, and delivering meaningful opportunities to students both in the program and through the partnerships they have created in the community,” NAAE stated.
For more than a year, the Wahpeton Agriculture Education Facility, located on the grounds of Wahpeton High School, has served both students and the Wahpeton Public Schools community. Pastir recalled how some parents only recently saw the facility for the first time. Former students have come back to observe the programs in action.
“Our facility allows us to do a lot of hands-on learning,” Pastir said. “The engineering lab is really nice for high tech work. We’re not just sitting out in the elements. The foods lab, thanks to a grant, has new meat science equipment like a meat saw and a sausage stuffer. We’re allowing our students to have a lot of opportunities they didn’t already have.”
Wahpeton-SRCTC’s students were excited that their program is nationally honored.
“We wanted them to know it’s because of them, too,” Pastir said. “All of our students, grades 7-12, are excited to be here. It’s fun to have the younger kids get excited about ag education. And for the older students to hone in on what they want to do.”
