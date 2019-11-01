Two street reconstruction projects affecting northwestern and north Wahpeton continue to take shape. Professional services agreements for these projects are expected to be approved at the city council’s next meeting.
With a 4-0 vote Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee is recommended approving an engineering agreement with Interstate Engineering for reconstruction on Loy Avenue and 12th Street North. The project is scheduled for the 2021 construction year.
The vote involves two resolutions. Resolution No. 3732 offers up to $317,512 for the engineering work. Resolution No. 3733 relates to the project financing.
A second 4-0 vote recommends approval of an agreement of an engineering agreement with Interstate Engineering for reconstruction of Eighth Avenue North. The project is scheduled for the 2022 construction year.
“This project is an urban road and will have participation from the Federal Highway Administration,” the committee minutes state. “This agreement is only for engineering services. There will need to be a request for proposals done for the construction engineering.”
The vote also involves two resolutions. Resolution No. 3734 offers up to $324,833 for the engineering work. Resolution No. 3735 relates to the project financing.
Later in the meeting, Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn said extension of sewer and water on Wheatland Road was completed under budget. The project, completed at a cost of $39,570.60, was located in a tax increment financing district.
A 4-0 vote recommended approval of the final pay application to Agassiz Underground, Fargo.
Following discussion held in executive session, the meeting re-adjourned and included a 4-0 vote to approve an addendum to an existing agreement. The Cargill domestic wastewater treatment agreement is expected to be extended for one year.
Discussion of storm water utilities is expected for the committee’s next meeting, scheduled for 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Wahpeton City Hall. Discussion of work on R.J. Hughes Drive, Wahpeton, is not expected to be on the committee’s agenda.
An additional unanimous vote recommends the city council approve Ordinance No. 1013, concerning city maintenance and assistance to cemeteries.
“This ordinance will become effective once approved and published once,” the committee minutes state. “There are no enforcement concerns by the police chief. The second reading is scheduled at the next council meeting.”
Finally, committee members and city officials observed the 2019 vector control season’s conclusion. Earlier in October, Daily News reported Wahpeton had a season without a sample pool of mosquitos testing positive for West Nile virus.
The problem areas of vector control, committee minutes state, include tall grasses and truck tile piles. Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski, Assistant City Attorney Brittany Hatting and Engineer/Appraiser Technician Josh Meyer are expected to work on Wahpeton’s vector ordinance.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
