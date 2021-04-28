Wahpeton students attend Know Your State Finals

Six Wahpeton High School students tested their North Dakota knowledge Monday, April 26 in Bismarck.
Keegan Unruh, Isabella Loberg, August Lasch, Jasmine Hill, Cade Mauch and Seth Hoglund represented Wahpeton at the “Know Your State Finals,” held at Bismarck State College. Hoglund, a senior, came in second for the event.
“I would definitely say, visit the local library. They have a lot of resources,” Hoglund said.
With just over a month left of the 2020-2021 education year, Hoglund and countless students are preparing for a few more weeks of work.
“I guess I just want to get everything wrapped up and finished,” he said.
All social studies teachers at Wahpeton High School offered the chance to participate in Know Your State. Hoglund gave some insight into how the finals went.
“Once we arrived, we had to take a test,” he said. “It included 50 multiple choice questions, eight short answer questions and two essays. For the most part, it was on social studies.”
Wahpeton’s six students and their fellow competitors were asked about North Dakota state history, its development and its people. Hoglund said everyone studied independently.
“North Dakota is a beautiful state with a variety of topographic features, interesting political agendas, (status as) a leading producer of agriculture products, an abundant energy base, great educational opportunities and a rich cultural heritage,” Bismarck State College stated.
The Know Your State contest, which celebrates its 63rd anniversary in 2021, was sponsored by the North Dakota Masonic Foundation and Bismarck State College.
“(It) has been designed with the intent to encourage North Dakota students to gain a greater interest in North Dakota and through this knowledge become a better educated citizen, voter and leader for the state,” the college continued.
While at the awards ceremony, Hoglund shared a photo with Dr. Perry Hornbacher, a history professor at Bismarck State College. The ceremony included speeches and presentations from people including Brigadier General Jackie Huber, North Dakota National Guard; Dr. Douglas Jensen, Bismarck State College’s president, Dr. Hornbacher and Grand Master Robert “Bob” Wedberg Jr., North Dakota Masonic Foundation.
Cash prizes were awarded, according to an event brochure. Two $1,000 prizes were available for first place winners, followed by two $750 prizes for second place winners, two $500 prizes for third place winners and two $250 prizes for fourth place winners.
Wahpeton High School is scheduled to hold its graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 30. Guidelines for the event, including guest numbers and safety protocol, are forthcoming. Look to Daily News for more information.
