Wahpeton High School’s leadership team is holding an auction for a cause.
The 10-student team is collecting items to place in assembled baskets that will be auctioned live from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 on Wahpeton Public Schools’ Facebook page. The auction is being held in honor of Braxton Hofman.
“We’re keeping his memory alive, getting all this going and we’re helping the family,” Briar Maudal said. “When a community comes together to help a family, I think it shows strength within a community.”
Members of Hofman’s family announced Monday, Feb. 7 through social media that he died peacefully that morning. They expressed their thanks for the community’s prayers, well wishes and all that has been done so far. Hofman, 23, was a Wahpeton High School graduate and has siblings still attending the school. Some members of the leadership class are friends of Hofman’s siblings.
The Hofman family is aware of the auction for a cause and its purpose of aiding with their expenses and otherwise providing support, the leadership students said. Donations have already come in for the auction and the students are optimistic that more will be coming to benefit the event.
“We started collecting last Friday, getting things together and contacting people,” Holly German said. “We’ve been reaching out and lots of people have already started to donate.”
The class collectively decided on the auction for a cause, they said. They aren’t looking for any specific donated items, just whatever the public is willing to give and believes would be good in an auction basket.
“Anything that will help the family with our baskets is a good thing. We really will accept almost anything, to be honest,” Jada Griffin said.
Organizers say they will continue collecting items through Monday, Feb. 14. Auction winners may pick up their baskets Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Wahpeton High School.
“It makes us feel awesome, knowing you can connect all these different people to help a cause. In this case, it’s Braxton’s family. It’s a good feeling even if it’s not under good circumstances,” Maudal said.
Social media posts by the Hofmans say Braxton’s recent medical history included the skin condition toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) and pneumonia.
Griffin said she is amazed at how quickly the auction to benefit the Hofman family is coming together. By Friday afternoon, seven items were already auction-ready.
“It’s nice to see people from other towns also coming together to donate. That’s pretty nice,” Jaida Pikarski said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.