Saria Hammonds, a new first grader at Wahpeton Elementary School, admitted she was nervous on her first day.
Hammonds was one of several students greeting Officer Lisa Hill just before class started Wednesday, Aug. 26. Hill, resource officer for the four-building Wahpeton Public Schools, got to know Hammonds.
“This is my badge,” Hill said.
“What do you use that for?” Hammonds asked, pointing to Hill’s walkie talkie.
“That’s if I need to contact other buildings,” Hill said.
Communication is expected to be especially important as the 2020-2021 education year gets underway. Wahpeton Public Schools currently operates in reflection of North Dakota’s official status as having a low risk level for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district’s staff and students have the option to wear facial coverings in school buildings. In most cases, students on buses are required to wear facial coverings.
“Should Wahpeton Public Schools reach a moderate risk level, all staff and students are required to wear a facial covering on buses and in school buildings,” Daily News previously reported.
Richland County, North Dakota, had seven active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. No new cases were reported that day by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Richland County had 124 total COVID-19 cases, 116 recoveries (one new) and one death. The number of tested unique individuals was 2,743 total (seven new), or 16.89 percent of the county’s population of 16,239 individuals.
Richland County’s seven active cases included two each in the 20-29 and 40-49 age groups and one each in the 12-14, 15-19 and 30-39 age groups, NDDoH reported. Richland County’s newest recovery was an individual in the 60-69 age group.
Wednesday’s 238 new cases statewide included 64 in Burleigh County, 29 in Cass County, 23 in Wells County, 18 in Williams County and 12 in Morton County. NDDoH reported new deaths from or related to COVID-19.
North Dakota reported 1,784 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, setting another new record. The previous record, 1,681 active cases, was set Tuesday, Aug. 25. So far in August, there have been 14 record-setting days for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
The state has had 10,467 positive COVID-19 cases, 8,545 recoveries (135 new as of Wednesday) and 138 deaths to date.
While 51 out of 53 North Dakota counties had an active COVID-19 case on Wednesday, 32 of those counties each had less than 10 active cases.
Students of all ages returned to Wahpeton Public Schools buildings Wednesday. The district’s website, wahpeton.k12.nd.us, includes recommendations from Page about how to ensure youth are having a safe online experience, as well as keeping up healthy communication.
“Talk to your child,” Page wrote. “Explain to your child the dangers of social media regarding bullying, sexting, unrealistic expectations and more.”
In addition to Wahpeton, the public schools in Fairmount and Wyndmere, North Dakota, began classes Wednesday. The schools in Hankinson and Lidgerwood, North Dakota, will begin classes Thursday, Aug. 27.
Richland 44 Public Schools, which has buildings in Abercrombie and Colfax, North Dakota, will begin classes Monday, Aug. 31. The Breckenridge School District, Breckenridge, Minnesota, will begin classes Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of the 2020-2021 education year.
