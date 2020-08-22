Wahpeton Public Schools is ready for the 2020-2021 education year, Superintendent Rick Jacobson said.
The four-building district, which has students in grades K-12, is scheduled to begin classes Wednesday, Aug. 26. Principals of Zimmerman and Wahpeton elementaries, Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School will hold a meeting Monday, Aug. 24.
“They’re meeting with all families interested in going the virtual route for learning,” Jacobson said. “We want to see how many are still interested.”
Virtual classrooms will not be the same as they were during the spring 2020 semester, Jacobson said. He anticipates a certain amount of misconception that can be cleared away before Wednesday. It may also change the number of students who start the education year in an actual school building.
Earlier in August, the Wahpeton School Board unanimously approved the district’s Health and Safety Smart Restart and COVID-19 response plans. The plans reflect North Dakota’s current status as a state with a low risk level when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the low risk level stage, Daily News previously reported, staff and students may wear facial coverings in school buildings. In most cases, students on buses are required to wear facial coverings.
Should Wahpeton Public Schools reach a moderate risk level, all staff and students are required to wear a facial covering on buses and in school buildings.
Richland County, as of Friday, Aug. 21, had nine active COVID-19 cases. Two new local cases were confirmed Friday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The nine cases include two each in the 30-39 and 40-49 age groups, plus one each in the 15-19, 20-29, 50-59, 60-69 and 80 or older groups.
As of Friday, Richland County had 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 111 recoveries and one death. The number of tested individuals was 2,646 total.
North Dakota once again set a new record for active COVID-19 cases, 1,501 total on Friday. The previous record was the 1,394 active cases reported Thursday, Aug. 20.
“We are having daily conversations with Richland County Public Health about our starting and being able to keep going,” Jacobson said. “The best thing is to keep the kids in here and have us have face to face learning as long as we can. If we can get a month of in person, great. If we can get a whole year, great.”
During the 2019-2020 education year, Wahpeton Public Schools had an average of 1,220-1,240 students enrolled each month. Jacobson said he and the district are monitoring North Dakota guidelines.
Asked about whether or not Wahpeton could have its own “Georgia moment,” similar to the viral photo of a full school hallway with unmasked students, Jacobson said each building principal will work to reduce the amount of unnecessary grouping.
“Our primary concern right now is to keep our teachers, paras, bus drivers and cooks healthy and at school each day,” Jacobson said. “Student health is of importance, but we need to make sure we have the work force we need in order to stay open.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacobson has called for understanding and patience. He reiterated the plea one more time.
“I hope common sense applies, because we’re going into unchartered waters here,” Jacobson said.
In addition to Wahpeton, the public schools in Fairmount and Wyndmere, North Dakota, are set to begin classes Wednesday, Aug. 26. The schools in Hankinson and Lidgerwood, North Dakota, will begin classes Thursday, Aug. 27.
Richland 44 Public Schools, which has buildings in Abercrombie and Colfax, North Dakota, will begin classes Monday, Aug. 31. The Breckenridge School District, Breckenridge, Minnesota, will begin classes Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
