Wahpeton swears in new police officer

The Wahpeton Police Department increased by one member Monday, July 15.
Officer Jamie Lindboe was sworn in during a Wahpeton City Council meeting. Lindboe’s badge was pinned on by her mother, Donna.
“In my 40 years of working for the department, she’s the third time we’ve had what I call a ‘unicorn,’” Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said. “Everybody’s that’s interviewed her agreed that she was the top candidate.”
Jamie Lindboe’s oath included supported the constitutions of the U.S. and North Dakota, as well as vowing to faithfully discharge her duties as a police officer to the best of her abilities. She is the fifth Wahpeton police officer to be sworn in since November 2018.
Twin Towns Area residents are preparing for an art-filled weekend.
The Borderline Chalkfest will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20-Sunday, July 21 in downtown Wahpeton. Fourth Street North, between Dakota Avenue and Second Avenue North, is the event site.
Internationally-known artist Shawn McCann, born and raised in Wahpeton, is among the Borderline Chalkfest’s participants.
“He is bringing 15 2D and three 3D artists, (including) himself,” said Wanda Seliski, executive vice president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce.
The artists come from states including California, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida. Most are making their first visit to North Dakota. They are staying at hosting homes in the community.
A reception to meet the artists will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Red Door Art Gallery, 418 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton.
“Make plans to be on Fourth Street between Dakota and Second Avenue,” 2nd Ward Councilwoman Renelle Bertsch said.
Patios along Fourth Street North, as well as the Leach Public Library lawn, are expected to provide excellent views of the Borderline Chalkfest. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
In addition to Mayor Steve Dale, the full council, city officers and staff and Officer Lindboe’s family and colleagues, the meeting was attended by nearly 20 residents. Unlike recent meetings, there were no comments from citizens.
Under North Dakota open meetings law, the public is able to attend council and committee meetings. In most cases, a request to be on the city council agenda must be submitted by 12 p.m. on the Thursday before a Monday meeting.
Wahpeton follows Robert’s Rules of Order, which discourages the practice of allowing an undisclosed topic to be included on agendas.
Council meetings, traditionally held at 5 p.m. on the first and third Monday of the month, are broadcast live on local channel 12. They are rebroadcast at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. the next day.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N, Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.