Wahpeton teenagers walking for charity

Two charitable Wahpeton High School seniors are taking it to the streets Friday, May 8.
Emily DeVries and Erica Plummer plan to walk 26.2 miles to benefit Feed My Starving Children. The marathon is expected to begin at approximately 7 a.m. and continue until fully completed.
“This is a company we’ve been volunteers with for a few years,” Plummer said. “We’ve done projects through my church.”
DeVries and Plummer’s Facebook pages each include information about the GoFundMe campaign DeVries organized.
“Emily and I both have a special place in our hearts for this organization as we have both volunteered to pack food numerous times,” Plummer wrote.
The organizers hope to raise $500. As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, they had raised nearly $200.
Feed My Starving Children is a organization which feeds those who are hungry in body and spirit, according to DeVries.
“Ninety-two percent of total donations go back into the feeding program,” she wrote. “Each meal is only 22 cents. Every donation makes an impact. Thanks for having a generous heart for those less fortunate.”
Feed My Starving Children packs and ships nutritious meals to countries in need, Plummer wrote. More information is available at www.fmsc.org.
