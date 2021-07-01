Wahpeton to create engineering services pool

Wahpeton’s two engineering firms complement each other well, Rich Slagle said Tuesday, June 29.
Slagle, community and client development manager for Moore Engineering, Inc., was joined by Andrew Aakre, a senior project manager. Damon DeVillers, chairman of the board for Interstate Engineering, Inc., was also present. The three engineers answered questions, gave information and commented during a Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee meeting.
“If the council so chooses to have both Interstate Engineering and Moore Engineering provide engineering services for the city, an engineering consultant pool could be created,” Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski said.
A pool gives Wahpeton access to specialized talent outside of just one firm, Miranowski wrote prior to the meeting. Most firms can do everything needed, but any firm has certain skills it excels at.
“This allows the city to choose the right team for each project,” Miranowski said Tuesday. “There are times a different perspective can bring fresh and different ideas and solutions. A consultant pool helps mitigate conflicts of interest that might arise from time to time.”
Most of the eight-member Wahpeton City Council attended the public works meeting, although only council members on the four-person committee voted on motions or did any other committee business. One public works committee member, Dr. David Woods II, was absent.
Three members of the four-person Wahpeton Finance and Personnel committee attended, although Councilman at-large Brett Lambrecht left before the engineering services discussion. Councilman at-large Lane Wateland, a member of the finance committee, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Discussion on engineering services came after comments at a recent Wahpeton City Council meeting. Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward Councilman and a member of the finance committee, had two questions.
“Are we utilizing all the engineering assets we have available to us?” Goltz asked. “We have a new engineering company in town (Moore) that opened an office. Are we utilizing their services yet?”
Public Works Committee Chair Tiana Bohn, Wahpeton’s 3rd Ward councilwoman, asked Goltz if he felt enough information was given at Tuesday’s meeting. He said he had hoped to start a conversation.
“Having choices is always a good thing,” Goltz said.
In addition to Goltz and Lambrecht, Councilwoman at-large Renata Fobb also represented Wahpeton’s finance committee. Attendance by the public works committee was completed by 1st Ward Councilwoman Abby Carlson and Councilman at-large Kelly McNary.
Having a consultant pool, Miranowski wrote, creates a competitive environment for firms. It drives them to get better and provide better deliverables and client service. It also allows for a peer review process.
“Either firm can or will be asked to review feasibility studies or a design plan and provide professional feedback to the city and selected firm,” Miranowski said. “This works when the city knows the firms and can build a trusting relationship.”
A consultant pool should not be formed to create an environment that only favors low bidders, Miranowski wrote.
“The city will likely create a system where it will only get exactly what it has asked for and this will end up costing more in time and energy,” he said.
A 3-0 vote from the public works committee is recommending the full Wahpeton City Council approve Miranowski and his department drafting a consultant pool agreement. Miranowski said he wanted to sit down with Moore and Interstate and create something mutually satisfactory. The completed framework would be brought back for review.
No matter what happens, representatives from Interstate and Moore said Tuesday, there will not be bitter competition between the firms.
“You guys know me; I can work with anybody,” DeVillers said.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.