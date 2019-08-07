The wait is finally over for the Wahpeton 14U Babe Ruth baseball team and they’re off for Alabama to play for a World Series title.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, the team left for Fargo Hector International Airport. Their flight was set for shortly after noon to Chicago, where they would have a four-hour layover to give them a chance to eat before their next flight. That takes them to Birmingham, Alabama, where they’ll hop in their rental cars and pull into Demopolis, Alabama, around midnight.
Wednesday, Aug. 7’s agenda consists of team check-in, coaches’ meeting, icebreaker games with all the other teams and a banquet featuring a guest speaker.
The jam-packed trip wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge communities and the hard work of the players who got out and raised money. Wahpeton coach Chris Kappes said they met their fundraising goal for the trip.
“The community was very supportive and very helpful in doing different things and being able to help us raise some funds for the trip,” Kappes said. “We’re extremely grateful and appreciative off all that.”
Wahpeton opens the tourney as the home team on the scoreboard at the Demopolis Sportsplex. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 against the West Alabama regional champs.
Scott Nulph of B92.7 will be broadcasting the game on-site and it will also be live streamed. To watch the Wahpeton boys play for a World Series title, check the tournament website (demopolis.baberuthworldseries.org) for broadcast information.
