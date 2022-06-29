Wahpeton urging safe fireworks use in city, North Dakota

It’s that time of year again. Fireworks sales and use are permitted in Wahpeton and North Dakota itself.
The city of Wahpeton, preparing for a Monday, July 4 fireworks show at John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park, requests that the public be aware of fireworks regulations and show respect for their neighbors.
“What it comes down to is that you’ve got to be courteous and you’ve got to use common sense,” Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said.
Thorsteinson recalled a news item from 1976, the year of America’s Bicentennial. Parade magazine, reporting on how things had changed over 200 years as a nation, stated that more people had been killed as a result of fireworks than had died in the Revolutionary War.
“You’ve got to use your head. Fireworks are not babysitters. If they are used, it must be supervised by adults who are not under the influence,” Thorsteinson said.
Fireworks use should also always be done in a safe area, Thorsteinson said. Care must be taken to avoid launching a firework or other debris into another person’s yard or property.
“We ask that you determine what steps you can take to handle if something does go wrong,” Thorsteinson said. “Also, please never leave fireworks unattended.”
North Dakota once again began permitting retail sales of fireworks on Monday, June 27. The summer fireworks purchasing season concludes Tuesday, July 5. Fireworks will also be available for purchase in North Dakota between Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023. An individual must be age 14 or older to buy fireworks in Wahpeton and age 12 or older in North Dakota.
“Only a licensed wholesaler or retailer may import fireworks into the state,” according to the office of North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.
Licenses for fireworks sales are managed by leaders including county sheriffs and in Wahpeton’s case, the city council.
In Wahpeton, fireworks may be used between 9 a.m.-11 p.m. through Tuesday, July 5, with an extension until midnight on Monday, July 4.
“We want you to make sure that if youth are using fireworks, they’re using age-appropriate fireworks,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. “The use of fireworks is a privilege in the city of Wahpeton and we ask you to be safe and also considerate.”
DeVries is among the leaders and residents looking forward to Monday’s public fireworks presentation in Chahinkapa Park.
“We’ve put together another great show. Little Unny’s set to give another spectacular fireworks display. Thanks to our good sponsors, we’re able to keep the same kind of show people have come to enjoy. We want to keep residents and visitors entertained,” DeVries said.
Look to Daily News and News Monitor, in print and online, for Fourth of July coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.