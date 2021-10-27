Wahpeton voters reject .75 percent sales and use tax hike

With 558 no and 464 yes votes, Ordinance No. 1030 failed Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Wahpeton.
The ordinance called for increasing Wahpeton’s local sales and use tax by three-quarter (.75) percent for the purpose of funding the construction, maintenance and operation of a community recreation center. The project’s most recent cost was $20 million.
Election results came at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, less than 90 minutes after the lone polling location closed at 7 p.m. Here’s how the 1,022 recorded votes break down:
• Ward 1 — 209 total votes, 74 yes and 135 no
• Ward 2 — 269 total votes, 92 yes and 177 no
• Ward 3 — 192 total votes, 77 yes and 95 no
• Ward 4 — 372 total votes, 221 yes and 151 no
The Wahpeton Recreation Center has been proposed to be built in the Homestead Addition housing and commercial development, which would be built in northwest Wahpeton along the 210 Bypass.
“The vote did not pass today but we will not give up,” The Wahpeton Rec Center Committee stated on Facebook. “We believe in our community and we hear you.”
Wahpeton Daily News’ Facebook page was active following news of the election results and into the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 27. Here is a sampling of the comments. Note that they’ve been presented as posted, without corrections to spelling or punctuation:
• “really it’s for everyone a place to go in town.. the places on Fargo and Fergus that have indoor stuff are always full and usually full.of Wahpeton people but you want them to take their business somewhere else ... open your eyes . This would bring people to town on weekends and eat at the resturants and stuff but you and your possee voted no.. open your eyes”
• “So very sad!! Those that won’t ever use it came out to vote! We need this in our town to grow. So many good events can happen with a place in town like this! Need to keep pushing!”
• “Felt like this was rushed should of waited till midterm elections.”
• “I feel the aquatic center needs to be in phase 1. It will bring in more people to Wahpeton and not just athletes”
• “I’m for the proposal, but maybe the private donations should be sought first and the ordinance should have been voted on during the midterm elections. I am actually impressed that 1,000 people voted when it was the only item on the ballot.”
• “While a new center would be a good place for all you parents with children what benefit would it be for those that their children are grown up???? Maybe if you people that want to use it and have kids that need it get your fundraising skills going. Maybe then you can convince those of us that will see no benefit to put our tax dollars toward it. To continually ask all to pay for something for the few gets pretty old.”
The recreation center committee reiterated that its efforts have not concluded.
“We will work hard for YOU, Wahpeton, to make sure that we have amenities that you all can be proud of, and we will keep our youth, their future, and the health of this great community at the forefront of all of our efforts,” the committee wrote on Facebook.
Tuesday’s voting was conducted from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at one location, the Wahpeton Community Center. Election officials said Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale cast the first vote. Among the 1,022 voters were friends Jade Thom and Jayden Kaehler.
“It’s my first election,” Thom said.
Election results will be canvassed and made official when the Wahpeton City Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.