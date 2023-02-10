Wahpeton Winter Wonderland starts Feb. 17

Chahinkapa Park, the Wahpeton Community Center and North Dakota State College of Science are the places to be for the annual Wahpeton Winter Wonderland. It lasts from Friday, Feb. 17-Saturday, Feb. 18.
The city of Wahpeton will once again celebrate a Winter Wonderland weekend. Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy activities on Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18.
Community Development Director Chris DeVries, speaking at a Monday, Feb. 6 city council meeting, reviewed Winter Wonderland’s events. The festivities kick off Friday with stand up comedian Tommy Ryman.
“I just want to make sure that everyone’s aware, this is not a ‘college’ show,” DeVries said. “He’s aware of that, too. He’s a pretty family-friendly comic.”
Ryman grew up in Minnesota and made it to the semifinals of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” He will give a 7 p.m. performance Friday, Feb. 17 at the Stern Cultural Center, North Dakota State College of Science.
“There will be a 6 p.m. social before the show. Tickets are available at the door. They’re $5 each, or a maximum of $20 per family. If you have a big family, we don’t want you to break the bank,” DeVries said.
Admission is free for NDSCS students with ID.
Chahinkapa Park and the Wahpeton Community Center are the places to be starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. The afternoon and evening will include sports, games, art and pop culture.
“This is the second year of the Fire & Ice pond hockey tournament,” DeVries said. “As I understand, there are 13 teams involved. We’re crossing our fingers for good weather.”
Fire & Ice starts at 12 p.m. in Chahinkapa Park on Feb. 18. Starting at 1 p.m. and lasting until 4 p.m., there will also be a snow sculpting contest outside the Chahinkapa Park Chalet.
“We know that there have been other contests going on around the region. Folks have been pretty creative. What we’re asking for is for people to challenge their friends, challenge their family and just otherwise show off their creativity. There will be prizes for the top winners,” DeVries said.
Starting at 12 p.m. on Feb. 18, the Wahpeton Community Center is the place for inflatable games. The center will host visitors of all ages who want to take a break from being outside.
Anyone who’s indoors is invited to come down to Chahinkapa Park at the conclusion of the Fire & Ice tournament. It will be followed by fireworks courtesy of Councilman at large Cory Unruh. Over the years, the “Little Unny” fireworks shows have been community staples.
Finally, the Wahpeton Community Center will become a movie theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
“We’re going to show the original ‘Star Wars,’” DeVries said. “I’m kind of a sci-fi freak.”
DeVries and Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht joked about the legendary 1977 film.
“If you’re over 30, you know it as ‘Star Wars.’ If you’re under 30, it’s ‘Episode 4,’” DeVries said.
“I won’t date myself, but I think I went to the first one,” Lambrecht said.
DeVries anticipates a fun night for moviegoers, with equipment from Digital Guru and complimentary snacks courtesy of Red River Communications.
“Come with your lawn chairs, blankets and cushions,” DeVries said. “Come to the Community Center and see ‘Star Wars’ with a live audience.”