Wahpeton Winter Wonderland starts Feb. 17

Chahinkapa Park, the Wahpeton Community Center and North Dakota State College of Science are the places to be for the annual Wahpeton Winter Wonderland. It lasts from Friday, Feb. 17-Saturday, Feb. 18.

 Daily News file photo

The city of Wahpeton will once again celebrate a Winter Wonderland weekend. Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy activities on Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18.

Community Development Director Chris DeVries, speaking at a Monday, Feb. 6 city council meeting, reviewed Winter Wonderland’s events. The festivities kick off Friday with stand up comedian Tommy Ryman.



