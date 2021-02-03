A Wahpeton woman is facing one charge of property theft in Fairmount, North Dakota.
Amanda Gayle Conzemius, 31, made her initial appearance Monday, Feb. 1 before Richland County District Court. Based on an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Conzemius is accused of allegedly knowingly taking or exercising unauthorized control over, or making an unauthorized transfer of interest in the property of another, namely approximately $1,165 in cash.
On July 30, 2020, approximately $1,165 was reported missing from the gaming funds at a Fairmount business. The victim stated that $660 from the electronic pull tabs till and $505 from the pull tab till had gone missing sometime during the previous three weeks. Gaming money is delivered to the Fairmount Fire Department, the victim stated, but the business is responsible for any money that goes missing from the funds.
Conzemius was employed by the business during July 2020, court documents state. Surveillance video dated July 27, 2020, allegedly showed Conzemius emptying the electronic pull tabs till and then placing an undetermined amount of money from that till into her back pocket.
“The defendant later admitted to law enforcement officers that she had taken a total between $300 and $400 from the electronic pull tab till and pull tab till at (the business),” documents state.
In this case, property theft is a class C-level felony because the property’s estimated value was more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
Conzemius is listed as representing herself, or acting “pro se,” in Richland County District Court. Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides. No further court appearances for Conzemius have been scheduled as of Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. Conzemius was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Wednesday.
