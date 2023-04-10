Wahpeton woman among Red Cross family of volunteers

Rolling Fork, the county seat of Sharkey County, Mississippi, normally has a population of approximately less than 1,900 people. In recent weeks, outreach and response to a severe EF4 tornado has temporarily expanded the populations of communities like Rolling Fork, Midnight and Silver City, Mississippi.
Wanda Mauch, Wahpeton, is among the newcomers. Mauch, a retiree, is on her first deployment as an American Red Cross volunteer. The two-week deployment began Friday, March 31 and is scheduled to last through Friday, April 14. It has been a meaningful experience for Mauch.
“The smiles and appreciation of the people we help is a reward,” Mauch said. “On Easter Sunday, we drove a truck an hour-and-a-half away from Rolling Fork to Coila, Mississippi, another town damaged by the tornado. We distributed supplies there.”
Mauch and the Red Cross volunteers waited in a local church’s parking lot for the conclusion of services. Hearing the hymns was an awesome experience, even if Mauch’s Easter meal was a crushed granola bar rather than ham and cheesy potatoes.
“I put some supplies in an older gentleman’s car. He asked where I was from and I told him. He said, ‘I figured you wasn’t from around here ‘cuz of your sweet accent!’ Isn’t that sweet?” Mauch recalled.
Despite still being on the road to recovery, the tornado survivors wore their Sunday best for Easter. Mauch saw “absolutely precious” little girls in new dresses with ribbons and bows.
“There was joy everywhere,” she said. “It didn’t take long until all of our supplies were gone. Everyone was so polite and appreciative. We were fish out of water, but they were warm and welcoming.”
On the ride back to Rolling Fork, Mauch reflected on the smile on her face and joy in her heart. She and a fellow volunteer agreed that the outreach was awesome. Being a Red Cross volunteer can mean being away from one’s family, even during a holiday. The volunteers are part of a “Red Cross family.”
“It was an Easter celebration that I will never forget,” Mauch said.
Kevin Mehrer is executive director of the American Red Cross’ eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota chapter. Ninety percent of the Red Cross’ workforce are volunteers, he said.
“We simply cannot do our mission of helping those in the face of disasters without them. Our volunteers offer hope and compassion to those who have lost everything,” Mehrer said.
Being a Red Cross volunteer was a longtime goal of Mauch’s. She would see news coverage of disasters and think, “When I retire, I want to go and help those people with their recoveries and cleaning up.”
“When I retired in 2018, I became a volunteer,” Mauch said. “I trained for the Disaster Action Team (DAT) and have been providing assistance to area fire victims ever since. I also did training for sheltering, feeding and distribution of supplies.”
Mauch still wanted to deploy to a disaster, but up until recently, she “couldn’t get up enough courage to do it.”
“Traveling this far from home for two weeks to a strange place where I didn’t know a soul was stepping waaaaay out of my comfort zone,” Mauch said. “It’s been going great. I have met volunteers from all over the United States, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.”
All of the Red Cross volunteers in Rolling Fork are there for the same reason, Mauch said. They want to help.
“At a time when I think our country has become so divisive, it’s heartwarming to see how much good there is in the country. The outpouring of support is overwhelming. There are no political agendas here. Everyone is on the same page,” Mauch said.
The American Red Cross is proud to have volunteers like Mauch, Mehrer said. Being called upon to head to a disaster zone, into the unknown, for a two-week commitment is a big ask of anyone.
“Volunteers like Wanda time and time again answer the call to head out because of those in need,” Mehrer said. “It is truly remarkable.”
It is easy to become a Red Cross volunteer, Mauch said. The training is available at redcross.org, or can be done in person. In this region, a volunteer may respond to events such as flooding or house fires. Volunteer opportunities can be found by visiting redcross.org/mndaks. Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht is also available to answer questions at 701-642-7788 or in his office at the Richland County Courthouse.
“I have a couple of friends who are interested in becoming volunteers and will hopefully join me on future deployments. You are under no obligation to deploy or respond to an event if you are not comfortable. You can do as much or as little as you want. It is so rewarding, however, and you meet so many wonderful people,” Mauch said.
Mauch’s deployment began with her work as a feeding volunteer. From there, she helped distribute emergency supplies. The volunteers are based in the heavily-damaged city of Rolling Fork, but have also traveled to outlying tornado-impacted communities.
“Seeing it in person is much different than seeing it on TV,” Mauch said. “This kind of destruction is really indescribable. What I’m learning and experiencing can be applied in the Twin Towns Area, but I hope we do not have to experience a tornado.”
A mother of five and grandmother of 12, Mauch spent 29 years with North Dakota State College of Science before her 2018 retirement. She has served on various committees at NDSCS, Bethel Lutheran Church and the Bois de Sioux Golf Course.
“My husband Wayne and I go back and forth to Arizona during the winter,” Mauch said. “This year, we got back in March. Everyone asked, ‘Why did you come back so soon?” Mauch said.
One of Wanda Mauch’s first days in Mississippi involved her getting hot and sweaty while handing out supplies. She could have easily gotten hot and sweaty while playing golf in Arizona.
“I thought, ‘Where would I rather be?’” Mauch recalled. “Here! Now I know there was a reason that we came back from Arizona when we did.”