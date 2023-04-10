Wahpeton woman among Red Cross family of volunteers

Wanda Mauch, Wahpeton, is currently on her first deployment as an American Red Cross volunteer. Since Friday, March 31, she has been aiding in post-tornado recovery efforts in western Mississippi communities like Silver City.

 Photos Courtesy Wanda Mauch

Rolling Fork, the county seat of Sharkey County, Mississippi, normally has a population of approximately less than 1,900 people. In recent weeks, outreach and response to a severe EF4 tornado has temporarily expanded the populations of communities like Rolling Fork, Midnight and Silver City, Mississippi.

Wanda Mauch, Wahpeton, is among the newcomers. Mauch, a retiree, is on her first deployment as an American Red Cross volunteer. The two-week deployment began Friday, March 31 and is scheduled to last through Friday, April 14. It has been a meaningful experience for Mauch.

Wahpeton woman among Red Cross family of volunteers

Wanda Mauch is seen with several of her fellow Red Cross volunteers. Becoming a volunteer is easy and appreciated, with flexible responsibilities and the chance for meaningful work.
Wahpeton woman among Red Cross family of volunteers

Rolling Fork, Miss., was severely impacted by an EF tornado late in the evening of Friday, March 24.
Wahpeton woman among Red Cross family of volunteers

Tornadoes can all but totally destroy property like this house. They can also leave traces of 'normalcy,' like intact cupboards that still held dishes.
Wahpeton woman among Red Cross family of volunteers

All of the Red Cross volunteers in Mississippi are there for the same reason, Wanda Mauch said. They want to help.
Wahpeton woman among Red Cross family of volunteers

Recovery from a tornado can take a while, especially since they can cause significant damage in only a short amount of time.
Wahpeton woman among Red Cross family of volunteers

'Seeing it in person is much different than seeing it on TV,' Wanda Mauch said. 'This kind of destruction is really indescribable.'
Wahpeton woman among Red Cross family of volunteers

This Baptist church in Silver City, Miss., was loaded with donations.


Tags