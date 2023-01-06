Wahpeton woman arrested after violating terms of bail
Ashley Dawn Smith

In August, Ashley Dawn Smith, Wahpeton, was charged with four counts of felony burglary after being accused of stealing from her previous employer. According to the criminal complaint, Smith allegedly stole lottery tickets and beverages totaling more than $4,500 between four days.

Smith disagreed with the accusation, saying she did not believe the total exceeded more than $500, according to the criminal complaint.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 