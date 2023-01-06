Wahpeton woman arrested after violating terms of bail

In August, Ashley Dawn Smith, Wahpeton, was charged with four counts of felony burglary after being accused of stealing from her previous employer. According to the criminal complaint, Smith allegedly stole lottery tickets and beverages totaling more than $4,500 between four days.
Smith disagreed with the accusation, saying she did not believe the total exceeded more than $500, according to the criminal complaint.
Prior to the accused crime, Smith was an employee at ARCO in Breckenridge, Minnesota, who was terminated, but never returned her store key, according to the store’s branch manager. The branch manager showed officers security camera footage of what appeared to be Smith coming into the store and leaving with stolen items.
ARCO only reported lottery tickets and beverages stolen, however, no cash was reported as stolen in the incidents, according to the criminal complaint.
After an interview with Detective Sergeant Jackson Kriel, Smith admitted to the theft, stating she did it out of anger. According to the criminal complaint, Smith did not recall how many lottery tickets she allegedly stole, but she believed she only took $20 tickets a couple of times.
Smith was originally seen in Wilkin County District Court on Aug. 25 for her first appearance, and then she subsequently posted bail for conditional release. According to court documents, she then failed to appear for a hearing on Oct. 25, leading to the issuance of a warrant for arrest.
The warrant was served to Smith on Thursday, Jan. 5, and she currently resides in the Wilkin County Jail.
The maximum penalty for 3rd degree felony burglary is five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
According to court documents, Smith will be prosecuted by Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud and Rebecca Catherine Marsnik has been retained for the defense. Smith’s next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.