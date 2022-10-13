Wahpeton woman arrested in felony drug charge

Lorena Stahl

A Wahpeton woman was seen in court Thursday, Oct. 13, on a third degree felony drug possession charge and a gross misdemeanor charge for check forgery. Allegedly, the defendant was found less than 300 feet from St. Mary’s School with .9 grams of methamphetamine in her possession.

Lorena Stahl, 39, was found by Breckenridge police officers at Bank of the West in Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 4:35 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11. The officers were initially called out by bank employees after suspecting that they had been given a forged check by Stahl.



Tags

Load comments