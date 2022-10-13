Wahpeton woman arrested in felony drug charge

A Wahpeton woman was seen in court Thursday, Oct. 13, on a third degree felony drug possession charge and a gross misdemeanor charge for check forgery. Allegedly, the defendant was found less than 300 feet from St. Mary’s School with .9 grams of methamphetamine in her possession.
Lorena Stahl, 39, was found by Breckenridge police officers at Bank of the West in Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 4:35 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11. The officers were initially called out by bank employees after suspecting that they had been given a forged check by Stahl.
The $200 check, which was endorsed by Stahl, had the owner of the check’s name spelled wrong, which caused the tellers to become suspicious, according to the criminal complaint. She admitted to officers that she did endorse the check, but that she had not falsely filled it out herself.
Later, officers spoke to the owner of the check who said he had not given Stahl permission to use any of his banking information, the criminal complaint states.
After additional investigation, officers noticed signs of meth use in Stahl as she was grinding her teeth and had dilated pupils. She was then placed under arrest for check forgery and was subjected to search, where she admitted to having a small rock of meth in her possession, according to the criminal complaint.
The substance was removed from her person once she arrived at the Wilkin County Jail and was thoroughly field tested. According to the criminal complaint, the substance tested positive for meth and weighed in at approximately .9 grams.
The maximum penalty for third degree felony drug possession is 20 years in prison and/or $250,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for gross misdemeanor check forgery is one year in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
Assistant Wilkin County Attorney Tegan Peterson is the prosecutor for the case. A defense attorney has not been chosen, according to court documents.
Stahl is scheduled to be seen back in court for an initial appearance - rule 8, Tuesday, Oct. 25. Her bail was set at $20,000 without conditions and $0 with conditions.
