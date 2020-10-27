Wahpeton woman, Battle Lake man involved in crash

A Wahpeton woman and a Battle Lake, Minnesota, man were involved in a crash due to icy road conditions on Highway 210 at 453rd Avenue at 10:56 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.
The woman, 44-year-old Kirsten Lathrop, was traveling west when she lost control of her car on the icy road and was hit by another vehicle driven by 27-year-old Trevor Meece, the report stated.
Lathrop sustained non-life threatening injuries in the accident and was transported to a Tri County Health facility. Meece was not injured in the incident, according to the report.
No alcohol was involved in the incident, the report stated. Vining Fire Department, Henning Fire Department and Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.